Ruud wins 2022 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Team Sportstar
16 December, 2022 21:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Casper Ruud.

FILE PHOTO: Norway’s Casper Ruud. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Casper Ruud has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. The winner of this particular award is selected by fellow players on the ATP Tour.

The 23-year-old Norwegian reached the summit clashes of French Open, US Open and ATP Finals this year. He also won titles in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad while finishing runner-up at Miami. Ruud, who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2, finished the year as World No. 3.

According to atptour.com, “The award recognises the Norwegian’s fair play, professionalism and integrity on and off the court.”

“A big thanks to everyone who voted for me for this year’s ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award,” said Ruud. “I feel very, very honoured and happy to win this prize this year. I will try to keep my mood in the right place for next year. Can’t wait to be back on court.”

It is the first time since 2004 that the award has not been won by either Roger Federer (13-time winner) or Rafael Nadal (five-time winner including last four years). Ruud is also the award’s first Scandinavian winner since Sweden’s Edberg who won it for a fifth time in 1995. The following year, the award was renamed to honour him.

