Pro Tennis League: Stag Babolat Yoddhas pips DMG Crusaders

Vijay Sundar Prashant saved a match point and unleashed a crisp volley to beat Olympian Vishnu Vardhan 5-4 (6) to fetch a one-point lead for Stag Babolat Yoddhas, that proved decisive in the team’s 25-24 victory over DMG Crusaders in the Centena Pro Tennis League at the RK Khanna Stadium on Wednesday.



It was robust tennis of a high standard, and Vijay had done well to sustain the momentum for his team after Nishant Dabas and Vanshika Chaudhary had brought the teams on par in the second rubber.



Later, Ishaque beat Karan 5-2 to gain a precious advantage for the Yoddhas.



The cushion of three games proved hard to bridge for Crusaders, though it won the last rubber 5-3 through Rishi Kapur and Kashish Bhatia.

The slender win pushed Yoddhas to the second spot in group-B in the race for the semifinals, behind Bangalore Challengers which was well served by Aman Dahiya, Sai Samhitha, Niki Poonacha and Dilip Mohanty who won five of the six matches for the team for a thumping 28-14 win over Team Radiant.



In the other group, Indian Aviators was leading and Sapphire Superstars was second, slightly ahead of Sankara, in the qualification race.