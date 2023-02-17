Tennis

Chennai Open 2023: Sumit Nagal breezes past Jay Clarke to reach semifinals

Sumit Nagal produced his finest effort of the week to breeze past Jay Clarke 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100 tournament on Friday.

S. Dipak Ragav
17 February, 2023 20:45 IST
Sumit Nagal of India in action.

Sumit Nagal of India in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The 25-year-old Indian was on the money from the first point and completely outplayed the British player as he broke him thrice to take the opening set in 37 minutes.

Nagal hit with good depth and was fluent on both his forehand and backhand sides as he attacked the lines. 

Looking for answers, the Briton approached the net often but was poor with his slice drops, and Nagal punished him with passing winners.

Nagal again looked to run away with the second set when he had Clarke down 0-40 in the fourth game before the Briton managed to hold it with some good first serves. However, the Indian was too good for Clarke on the day and broke the latter in the tenth game to seal the match.

 Nagal will meet American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran on Saturday for a place in the final.

Results (Singles, quarterfinals):
Sumit Nagal bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-1, 6-4;
Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA) bt Yasutaka Uchiyama (Jpn) 6-3, 6-4;
Max Purcell (Aus) bt James Duckworth (Aus) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Dane Sweeny (Aus) bt Arthur Cazaux (Fra) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (9), 6-3;
Men’s Doubles (semifinals):  Sebastian Ofner (Aut) & Nino Serdarusic (Cro) bt  N. Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4;
Jay Clarke (GBR) & Arjun Kadhe bt Petr Nouza (Cze) & Andrew Paulson (Cze) 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

