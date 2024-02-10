MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai Open: Nagal through to final, one win away from Top 100 debut

In his eighth Challenger final, Nagal takes on 20-year-old Luca Nardi, the top-seeded Italian. The winner of Sunday’s summit clash is guaranteed to make his Top 100 debut in the ATP Rankings.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 21:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Nihit Sachdeva
Sumit Nagal in action during the semifinal match against Dalibor Svrcina.
Sumit Nagal in action during the semifinal match against Dalibor Svrcina. | Photo Credit: R.Ravindran / The Hindu.
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal in action during the semifinal match against Dalibor Svrcina. | Photo Credit: R.Ravindran / The Hindu.

Sumit Nagal survived a late injury scare to book his place in the final of the Chennai Open, an ATP Challenger Tour event, on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dalibor Svrcina.

In his eighth Challenger final, Nagal takes on 20-year-old Luca Nardi, the top-seeded Italian. The winner of Sunday’s summit clash is guaranteed to make his Top 100 debut in the ATP Rankings.

Nagal, up by a double break, failed to serve for the match for the first time at 5-2 in the second set as his forehand started misfiring. The 26-year-old then took a medical timeout to receive some treatment for the pain in his right shoulder.

Nagal tried to close the tie for the second time and at 30-all, hit a forehand down the line which the linesman ruled ‘out’ before the chair umpire reversed the call. From a chance to break Nagal again and bringing things back on serve, Svrcina now faced a match point. The 21-year-old Czech netted a forehand return early in the next rally and threw his cap away in frustration, ending the semifinal which fell five minutes short of the two-hour mark.

Svrcina had less than 24 hours to recover from a gruelling two hours 55 minutes long three-set quarterfinal against Mukund Sasikumar.

Still, the third seed opted to stick to his playing style. He tried to make it a baseline slugfest against Nagal with occasional drop shots to mix things up in the sweltering heat at the SDAT Stadium here. The duo engaged in a 23-shot rally on the second point of the match itself.

Also read | Dalibor Svrcina, fighter with a racket and deep into Hinduism and Buddhism books, marks his tennis territory

In a closely contested first set, it was Nagal’s performance on the second serve which made the difference. The Indian won five out of nine second serve points and all five second serve return points. For Svrcina, the respective stats were four and zero.

Nagal broke Svrcina in the third and fifth game of the second set to take a 5-1 lead. He also showed great consistency in using the serve out wide to the Czech’s forehand to get out of trouble on multiple occasions.

In the all-Indian doubles final, Asian Games silver medallists Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha to clinch the title.

Results
Singles (semifinals): [1] Luca Nardi (Ita) bt. Chun-hsin Tseng (Tpe) 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(6); [2] Sumit Nagal (Ind) bt. [3] Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles (Final): Saketh Myneni (Ind)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (Ind) bt. [4] Rithvik Bollipalli (Ind)/Niki Poonacha (Ind) 3-6, 6-3, [10-5]

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennai Open Challenger /

Sumit Nagal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengal Warriors 43-22 Telugu Titans, PKL 10 LIVE Score: Warriors gets third all-out; Patna thrashes Mumba 44-23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg temporarily stopped after fan protests against DFL, 21 minutes of stoppage time added
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Open: Nagal through to final, one win away from Top 100 debut
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR 1-1 QAT; Afif scores penalty, Naimat makes it level for Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Ter Stegen, Raphinha set for Barca return, says Xavi
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Mumbai Open: Hunter storms into singles semifinal; Arianne, Prarthana look for doubles crown
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Chennai Open: Nagal through to final, one win away from Top 100 debut
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Dalibor Svrcina, fighter with a racket and deep into Hinduism and Buddhism books, marks his tennis territory
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Dallas Open: Top seed Frances Tiafoe ousted by Marcos Giron in quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengal Warriors 43-22 Telugu Titans, PKL 10 LIVE Score: Warriors gets third all-out; Patna thrashes Mumba 44-23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg temporarily stopped after fan protests against DFL, 21 minutes of stoppage time added
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Open: Nagal through to final, one win away from Top 100 debut
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR 1-1 QAT; Afif scores penalty, Naimat makes it level for Jordan
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Ter Stegen, Raphinha set for Barca return, says Xavi
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment