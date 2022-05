Chennai to host WTA event in September

A WTA 250 event is set to be held in Chennai from September 26th to October 2nd at the SDAT stadium.

Tamil Nadu Tennis Association president Vijay Amritraj recieved the letter of approval from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the State assembly announced that efforts are being made to revive the Chennai Open tennis tournament, an ATP 250 event.

More to follow...