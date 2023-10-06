MagazineBuy Print

Swiatek through to China Open semifinals after comeback win

The Pole won 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to set up a clash with either US Open champion Coco Gauff or world number six Maria Sakkari.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 14:09 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after scoring a point against Caroline Garcia of France during the women’s singles quarterfinal match in the China Open.
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after scoring a point against Caroline Garcia of France during the women's singles quarterfinal match in the China Open. | Photo Credit: Andy Wong/AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after scoring a point against Caroline Garcia of France during the women’s singles quarterfinal match in the China Open. | Photo Credit: Andy Wong/AP

World number two Iga Swiatek secured a place in the China Open women’s semifinals, coming from a set behind against Caroline Garcia on Friday to win a match that hinged on razor-thin tie-breaks.

The Pole won 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to set up a clash with either US Open champion Coco Gauff or world number six Maria Sakkari.

A tense opening set culminated with a marathon tie-break that Garcia -- ranked 10th -- eventually won with a vicious cross-court passing shot.

RELATED | Coco Gauff saves four set points before advancing to the quarterfinal

The stubborn Frenchwoman then bounced back from 1-4 in the second set to lead 6-5 and threatened to take the match until a limp backhand gifted another tie-break to her opponent.

From there, Swiatek took control, notching a double break in the deciding set and finally taking match point at the fifth time of asking.

In Friday’s other quarter-finals, world number one Aryna Sabalenka will play fifth-ranked Elena Rybakina, while 17th-ranked Jelena Ostapenko faces Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019 after Beijing ended strict zero-Covid travel curbs.

The men’s competition concluded on Wednesday when Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat world number three Daniil Medvedev in the final.

