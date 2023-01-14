Tennis

Gauff warns ‘best yet to come’ as she chases first Slam title

A runner-up at Roland Garros last year, Gauff said she is still a lot younger than many of the veterans on tour and knows she has plenty of room to grow.

Reuters
14 January, 2023 11:06 IST
Coco Gauff of the US hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 13, 2023. 

Coco Gauff of the US hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 13, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Coco Gauff has yet to get her “grown woman strength” but the 18-year-old American says she belongs on the WTA Tour and no longer feels like the new kid on the block after making her professional debut almost five years ago.

Gauff, who arrives at the Australian Open as the seventh seed after winning the tune-up tournament in Auckland last weekend, burst onto the scene at Wimbledon in 2019 when she beat Venus Williams in the first round.

“Compared to other players, obviously I still have a lot less years than them,” Gauff told reporters on Saturday.

“I definitely feel more experienced and like I belong ... I don’t think I feel like quite a vet, but I don’t feel like I’m the new kid. I feel like I’m in the middle of the pack.”

Gauff, who made her pro debut on the ITF Circuit in 2018, does not expect to peak until her mid-20s.

“As much as I would like to think this might be the best I’ll be, I don’t believe it because I feel like most of the tennis players ... are peaking in their career around 22 to 26,” she said.

“I realize physically I’m at a much different level than I was at 15, I think I’m just continuing to get stronger. There’s a joke that my mom has: ‘You don’t have that grown woman strength yet. You’ll know when you get it.’”

Gauff faces Czech Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

