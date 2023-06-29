MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Gauff on cruise control at Eastbourne

Gauff needed just 59 minutes to demolish Burrage and set up a last-eight clash against fellow American and doubles partner Jessica Pegula, who beat Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 11:51 IST , Eastbourne, United Kingdom - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: US player Coco Gauff returns to Britain’s Jodie Burrage during their women’s singles round of 16 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne on June 28, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP
World number seven Coco Gauff powered into the Eastbourne quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Britain’s Jodie Burrage on Wednesday.

Enjoying the tranquility of the grass-court event ahead of the start of Wimbledon next week, Gauff said: “Being in a town like Eastbourne where you can walk reminds me of home. It’s peaceful and I need that before getting into a Grand Slam.”

Britain’s Harriet Dart was brushed aside by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.

Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina beat 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

Defending men’s champion and top seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out by fellow Californian Mackenzie McDonald, who recovered from a break down in each set to win 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8) against the world number nine.

“It’s a big win for me. Taylor’s a close friend and it’s always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there,” McDonald said.

The American will face Swede Mikael Ymer in the quarter-finals after he defeated home favourite Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4.

Eighth seed Miomir Kecmanovic struggled past Aleksandar Vukic for a 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 win and will face Frenchman Gregoire Barrere after he upset fifth seed Nicolas Jarry in three sets.

