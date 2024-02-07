Dallas Open: Christopher Eubanks, Jordan Thompson roll into round of 16

Christopher Eubanks and Jordan Thompson rolled to straight-set victories to reach the round of 16 at the Dallas Open on Tuesday.

Eubanks, the fifth-seeded American, and No. 6 seed Thompson of Australia were the highest seeds to play first-round matches in the event at SMU.

Eubanks beat qualifier Steve Johnson of the U.S. 6-1, 6-4, while Thompson won 33 of 38 points on his serve in a 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Adam Neff.

Australia’s James Duckworth beat Zachary Svajda of the U.S. 7-6 (3), 6-1. Marcos Giron ousted Nicolas Moreno De Alboran 6-1, 6-4 and Michael Mmoh topped Emilio Nava 7-5, 6-2 in a pair of all-American matchups.

Dominik Koepfer edged Aleksandar Kovacevic of the U.S. 6-4, 7-6 (5), when the German’s lob hit the baseline on his first match point to end a run of the server winning the first 11 points of the tiebreaker.

Alex Michelsen beat fellow American Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and will face top-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in the round of 16. Duckworth will play Eubanks.

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka got a service break late in the deciding set of a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 win over Terence Atmane of France.

Mmoh will face third-seeded Ben Shelton, and Nishioka will play No. 4 seed Adrian Mannarino of France.