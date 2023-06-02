Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fishing helped Altmaier down Sinner in 5-hour 26-minute French Open epic

Altmaier, the world number 79, twice staved off match points late in the fourth set before eventually prevailing 6-7 (0/7), 7-6 (9/7), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen on his fifth match point.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 06:59 IST , Paris - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Daniel Altmaier celebrates winning match point against Jannik Sinner during the men’s singles second round match at the French Open in Paris on June 1, 2023.
Daniel Altmaier celebrates winning match point against Jannik Sinner during the men’s singles second round match at the French Open in Paris on June 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Daniel Altmaier celebrates winning match point against Jannik Sinner during the men’s singles second round match at the French Open in Paris on June 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

German Daniel Altmaier said his love of fishing helped him knock out Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner in the French Open second round on Thursday after a dramatic five-hour, 26-minute battle -- the fifth-longest match in tournament history.

Altmaier, the world number 79, twice staved off match points late in the fourth set before eventually prevailing 6-7 (0/7), 7-6 (9/7), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen on his fifth match point.

ALSO READ
French Open: Sabalenka, Djokovic hoping to steer clear of controversy

“A week before coming here I was fishing with my dad to calm down a little bit,” he said. “So I think, yeah, in the fifth set maybe the experience of fishing a little bit helped me.”

Altmaier and Sinner also played a five-set match in the US Open first round last year, when Sinner was the victor.

“We’ve had historic matches with so many match points,” added Altmaier. “I don’t know if you can call this a ‘historical’ match, but I think it was one to remember.”

The longest ever match at Roland Garros remains the six hours and 33 minutes it took Fabrice Santoro to beat fellow Frenchman Arnaud Clement in 2004.

Thursday’s clash was the longest since Lorenzo Giustino beat Corentin Moutet in six hours and five minutes in 2020, which was shorter only than Santoro and Clement and came before the introduction of final-set tie-breaks.

Altmaier will take on Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the second week.

He has enjoyed a strong run of results on clay this season, including reaching the Madrid Open quarter-finals as a qualifier last month, having been ranked as low as 113th in April.

“It means a lot. I think personally in the process of the last seven weeks it’s been really good. I’ve been really working really hard,” Altmaier added.

“Really being responsible for some things off the court, on the court. This is showing off in a very short-term, and I think this is beautiful.”

It was Altmaier’s second win against a top-10 opponent after his victory over Matteo Berrettini in the 2020 French Open third round.

The defeat ends an up-and-down clay-court season for Sinner, who withdrew injured from the Barcelona Open before losing to Francisco Cerundolo in the Rome last 16.

ALSO READ
Seventh seed Jabeur subdues risk-taking Dodin for third round spot

“I feel like the season is going good. I played a lot of matches. But for sure the last two tournaments were not that what I was expecting,” said the world number nine.

“It is a tough one to swallow, but I keep going.”

The 24-year-old Altmaier twice averted defeat when Sinner was serving for a last-32 place in set four before winning the third tie-break of the match.

Altmaier, who reached the fourth round in 2020, broke in game seven of the decider but then also failed to serve it out.

He immediately gave himself another chance, though, and this time crept over the line as he secured a surprise win on his fifth match point after a thrilling final game in which he also saved three break points.

Related Topics

Daniel Altmaier /

Jannik Sinner /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, Game 1: MIA 37-50 DEN; Denver takes early lead - NBA Finals updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fishing helped Altmaier down Sinner in 5-hour 26-minute French Open epic
    AFP
  3. NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says
    AP
  4. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is the England vs Ireland Lord’s Test a four-day game?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Fishing helped Altmaier down Sinner in 5-hour 26-minute French Open epic
    AFP
  2. French Open: Sabalenka, Djokovic hoping to steer clear of controversy
    Reuters
  3. Seventh seed Jabeur subdues risk-taking Dodin for third round spot
    Reuters
  4. Sinner dumped out of French Open Round 2 by world no. 79 Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic
    AFP
  5. French Open: American qualifier Day on comeback trail, beats Keys in second round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, Game 1: MIA 37-50 DEN; Denver takes early lead - NBA Finals updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fishing helped Altmaier down Sinner in 5-hour 26-minute French Open epic
    AFP
  3. NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says
    AP
  4. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is the England vs Ireland Lord’s Test a four-day game?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment