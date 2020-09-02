US Open: Medvedev beats Delbonis, Thiem to face Nagal

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev faced little resistance from Federico Delbonis of Argentina in a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win on Tuesday to ease into the second round of the US Open.

The 24-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's final, faced just two breakpoints in the entire match -- in his first service game of the second set -- while breaking his opponent on five occassions.

RELATED| US Open: Murray marks claws out five-set win against Nishioka

In the first meeting between the two players, Medvedev sealed victory when his 79th-ranked opponent sent a return into the net in the final match of the evening on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

In his second-round match the Russian will meet Australian Christopher O'Connell, who earlier defeated Laslo Djere of Serbia 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4.

- Thiem through as Munar retires -

Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the US Open when Spaniard Jaume Munar retired after dropping the first two sets.

Thiem, who reached his third Grand Slam final at this year's Australian Open where he lost to Novak Djokovic, was leading 7-6(6), 6-3 when Munar ended the match.

RELATED| Who will win the US Open?

Munar came back from 5-3 down in the opener to pull ahead but Thiem held to love to force a tiebreak which he went on to secure on his second set point when he fired down an ace.

Dominic Thiem reacts to winning a point against Jaume Munar. - AP

After Munar held serve to level the second set at 3-3, Thiem stepped up his game and won 12 of the next 16 points to seize control before the Spaniard retired after one hour, 55 minutes.

Up next for Thiem will be India's Sumit Nagal, who beat Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

- Berrettini, Millman through -

Sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows last year, overcame a sluggish start to blast past Japan's Go Soeda 7-6(5), 6-1, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini secured a straight-sets win over Japan's Go Soeda. - AP

Joining the Italian in the next round is Australia's John Millman, who beat 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

- Bautista Agut, Raonic advance -

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut recorded his 300th Tour-level victory by beating Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(3) to reach the second round, while big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic also advanced with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 over Argentine Leonardo Mayer.

- Russian duo marches into round two -

Russian Andrey Rublev, seeded 10th, made light work of Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

RELATED| US Open: Serena continues bid for 24th Grand Slam title after round one victory

Meanwhile, Rublev's compatriot Karen Khachanov rallied from two sets down to beat Italian Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-0, 7-6(4).