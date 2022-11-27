Tennis

Davis Cup 2023 Qualifiers draw announced

The draw for the Davis Cup 2023 qualifiers was announced on Sunday ahead of the 2022 final between Canada and Australia.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 21:17 IST
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his Davis Cup match in the final against Australia's Alex De Minaur.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his Davis Cup match in the final against Australia’s Alex De Minaur. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 2023 Qualifiers will feature 24 teams competing in 12 home-and-away ties in the first week of February. Each qualifier tie consists of two singles matches on day one, and a doubles match followed by two singles matches on day two.

The 12 winning nations from the qualifiers will advance to the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals to be held in the week commencing on September 11. These nations will join 2022 finalists, Canada and Australia, and wild cards Italy and Spain at the 2023 Finals.

The 2023 Davis Cup World Group I play-offs and World Group II play-offs will also be contested on the same weekend as the Qualifiers. A total of 72 nations will compete in 36 home-and-away ties around the world at the start of the 2023 Davis Cup season in February.

The full draw for the qualifiers is as follows:

Croatia (1) (c) v Austria

Hungary (c) v France (2)

Uzbekistan (c) v USA (3)

Germany (4) (c) v Switzerland

Colombia (c)* v Great Britain (5)

Norway (c) v Serbia (6)

Chile (c)* v Kazakhstan (7)

Korea, Rep. (c) v Belgium (8)

Sweden (9) (c)* v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Netherlands (10) (c) v Slovakia

Finland (c)* v Argentina (11)

Portugal (c) v Czech Republic (12)

