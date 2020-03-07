Davis Cup: Paes-Bopanna pair keeps India's hopes alive against Croatia

Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna kept the Indian team’s hopes alive by winning the doubles 6-3, 6-7(9), 7-5 against Mate Pavic and Franko Skugor of Croatia in the Davis Cup qualifier tie in Zagreb on Saturday.

The doubles match could have finished a lot earlier, but the Croatians saved two match points in the second set tie-break to push the contest into the decider.

The Indian pair was in a spot of trouble when Bopanna’s serve was broken in the fifth game of the decider, but broke Skugor’s serve in the eighth and 12th games to pull through.

Read: Fed Cup: Ankita Raina keeps Indian hopes alive against Indonesia

Bopanna hit a magnificent backhand return of serve, and that was followed by Leander smashing a forehand return winner. Facing the third match point, Skugor delivered a double fault.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran was scheduled to play the former US Open champion and world No. 3 Marin Cilic in the fourth rubber.

Ramkumar Ramanathan had stretched Cilic to two tie-breaks in the second rubber, after Prajnesh had been beaten by the 277th ranked Borna Gojo in the first match.

A win on the first day could have given India a better chance to fight the Croatians on the indoor hard courts, but there was still hope following the win in the doubles rubber.

Interestingly, it was the 45th doubles victory for the 46-year-old Leander, and third on the trot following the ones against China and Pakistan, in partnership with Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan respectively.

Leander also took his overall record to 93-35 in Davis Cup. In the last tie against Croatia in 1995, Leander had won all his three matches, which included a five-set victory over Goran Ivanisevic.