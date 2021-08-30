Saketh Myneni ready for Davis Cup in September

Saketh Myneni is gearing up for India’s campaign against Finland in the Davis Cup in Finland from September 18 to 19.

“It is great to be back in the Indian team after a gap of two years (last time he was a member of the squad against Pakistan in 2019 though didn’t play any game),” Saketh told Sportstar.

“That was a weak Pakistan side, and hence the more experienced players didn’t get a chance,” he added.

“It will be a tough match, but our team is capable of scoring full points against Finland even though playing indoors has its challenges. Everyone is eager to prove a point or two,” he said.

READ| Sumit Nagal pulls out of India's Davis Cup tie, Myneni named replacement

“I love the bounce and fast indoor surfaces and should be comfortable playing there,” he said.

“But, honestly, I don’t feel any pressure despite not having played any Davis Cup game since 2018 for the simple reason that I have been training hard,” he said.

“Yes, the pandemic has thrown my tournament schedule abroad. Now, this Finland match should help in getting the visas for some of the tournaments abroad in the days to come,” Saketh said.

“Honestly, I have no idea whether I will be playing singles or doubles matches. But, anyway, playing for India itself is an honour, and that itself should be a big motivation for me to give off my best,” he said.

“Even if my role means serving energy drinks or cheering up the squad, I will be more than happy to do that. For, I always loved team contests,” Saketh said.