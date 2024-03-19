MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup: Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands

Champions Italy will face Belgium, Brazil and the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in September.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 21:27 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Italian team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Australia during the Davis Cup final.
The Italian team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Australia during the Davis Cup final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Italian team celebrate with the trophy after defeating Australia during the Davis Cup final. | Photo Credit: AP

Champions Italy will face Belgium, Brazil and the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in September.

The draw for the International Tennis Federation’s flagship men’s team competition took place in London on Tuesday.

Italy, who claimed the title for the first time since 1976 thanks to the brilliant play of Jannik Sinner, will have home advantage in Group A with Bologna one of four host cities selected by the ITF.

Last year’s runners-up Australia will be in Group B in Valencia alongside the Czech Republic, France and Spain.

Group C, hosted by Zhuhai in China features Germany, the United States, Slovakia and Chile.

Britain will also have home advantage in Group D as they face 2022 champions Canada, Argentina and Finland in Manchester.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the Final 8 knockout phase in Malaga in November.

The group stage will take place after the U.S. Open, the year’s final Grand Slam, from Sept. 10 to 15.

