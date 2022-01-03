Divij beaten by Stricker in first round of Challenger series in Australia

Divij Sharan was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Dominic Stricker of Switzerland in the first round of the $58,320 Challenger tennis tournament in Traralgon, Australia.



Divij, who has been seeded second with Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia in doubles, had won one match in the qualifying round in three sets against Patrick Fitzgeralad, to make the main event in singles.

In the ATP event in Adelaide, Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 6-4, 7-6(7) in the first qualifying round by the former world No.1 junior, who is ranked 103 among men now, the 18-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark.



Ramkumar will play the doubles in partnership with the former world No.3 Rohan Bopanna.