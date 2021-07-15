Tennis Tennis Divij Sharan-Sander Gille pair loses ATP pre-quarterfinals in Germany Divij Sharan, in partnership with Sander Gille, was beaten by Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP tennis tournament. Team Sportstar New Delhi 15 July, 2021 20:16 IST File picture of Divij Sharan. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar New Delhi 15 July, 2021 20:16 IST Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Gille of Belgium was beaten by Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Germany.READ | Sania Mirza: I can still compete for a few more years at the highest levelIn the Challenger in the Netherlans, Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Michael Geerts of Belgium was beaten in the doubles quarterfinals by the top seeds Sergio Galdos and Goncalo Oliveira.The results€1,168,220 ATP, Hamburg, GermanyDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ivan Sabanov & Matej Sabanov (Cro) bt Sander Gille (Bel) & Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-4.€44,820 Challenger, Amersfoort, Netherlands Doubles (quarterfinals): Sergio Galdos (Per) & Goncalo Oliveira (Por) bt Michael Geerts (Bel) & Arjun Kadhe 6-3, 7-5; Pre-quarterfinals:Michael Geerts & Arjun Kadhe bt Johan Nikles (Sui) & Carlos Sanchez Jover (Esp) 6-2, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :