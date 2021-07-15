Divij Sharan-Sander Gille pair loses ATP pre-quarterfinals in Germany

Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Gille of Belgium was beaten by Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Germany.

In the Challenger in the Netherlans, Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Michael Geerts of Belgium was beaten in the doubles quarterfinals by the top seeds Sergio Galdos and Goncalo Oliveira.