Divij Sharan aims to finish inside top 50 by end of 2020

The US Open is ready to offer $53 million in prize money, and trigger the revival of world tennis. Yet, these are uncertain times for Divij Sharan, who is not far from his best doubles rank of 36.

The 34-year-old Divij, who is ranked 56, may play the Challengers in Europe, and possibly get ready for Roland Garros in Paris, if he is unable to get into the reduced doubles draw of US Open.

He is keeping an eye on the list for the US Open, waiting for the entry deadline.

"It is tough to set a target for the rest of the season with so much uncertainty. It will be good to finish inside the top 50 by the end of the year. It will give me an opportunity to move up in the rankings next year and make the cut for the Olympics," said Divij, who had won the Asian Games gold with Rohan Bopanna in 2018.

READ| National Tennis Championship postponed due to COVID-19

"I look forward to train with Rohan and play some events together in the lead up to the Olympics in Tokyo," he added.

Having missed the nomination deadline by a day for the Arjuna award last year, Divij felt confident that he would be able to bring cheer to his family, coaches and others who had supported him all along in his tennis career.

"I understand that my Asian Games gold medal will be considered. So, I am hopeful that I will get the award this time," he said.

Divij had won the doubles bronze with Yuki Bhambri in 2014. He has also won a gold and a silver in mixed and men’s doubles respectively in the SAF Games. In the Davis Cup tie against Italy, Divij won the doubles rubber with Bopanna.

A regular in the Grand Slams, Divij is proud of his quarterfinal entry in Wimbledon in 2018. He had made the pre-quarterfinals of doubles in all the other three Grand Slams as well in Melbourne, Paris and New York.

He has won 40 international doubles titles, including two ATP Tour titles last year in Pune and St. Petersburg.

Divij played two LTA tournaments, shrugging off months of rust gained during the pandemic lockdown. He is hungry to get on with the game.