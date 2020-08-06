National Tennis Championship postponed due to COVID-19

The Fenesta National Tennis Championship, scheduled to be staged in October has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the current scenario, players travelling from across the country and staying in guest houses, hotels might not be advisable.

"Keeping this in mind we have decided to postpone the championship till we are sure about the situation’’, said the organising secretary of the event, Aman Pannu.

The organisers were monitoring the developments right from the start of the pandemic and wanted to go ahead with the championship. However, "safety of the players and travel possibilities had to be measured."