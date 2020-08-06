Tennis Tennis National Tennis Championship postponed due to COVID-19 The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement of the Fenesta National Tennis Championship. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 06 August, 2020 16:47 IST Fenesta National Tennis Championship has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 06 August, 2020 16:47 IST The Fenesta National Tennis Championship, scheduled to be staged in October has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."In the current scenario, players travelling from across the country and staying in guest houses, hotels might not be advisable. "Keeping this in mind we have decided to postpone the championship till we are sure about the situation’’, said the organising secretary of the event, Aman Pannu.The organisers were monitoring the developments right from the start of the pandemic and wanted to go ahead with the championship. However, "safety of the players and travel possibilities had to be measured." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos