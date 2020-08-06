Tennis Tennis U.S. Open cuts winners' prize money The $53.4 million total prize pool is down from last year's $57 million pot, with 2020 first-round prize money jumping 5% to $61,000 from $58,000. Reuters NEW YORK 06 August, 2020 09:16 IST This year’s US Open is set to begin on August 31. - AP Reuters NEW YORK 06 August, 2020 09:16 IST U.S. Open singles winners will receive $850,000 less prize money this year, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday, with first-round prize money increasing.The tennis Grand Slam, which begins on August 31 in New York, will take place without fans and some of the sports' biggest stars, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the United States.The $53.4 million total prize pool is down from last year's $57 million pot, the richest in the tournament's history, with 2020 first-round prize money jumping 5% to $61,000 from $58,000. Singles winners will receive $3 million, down from $3.85 million in 2019.Runners up will receive $1.5 million, down from $1.9 million the year before. Semi- and quarter-finalists will also see their winnings dip slightly.READ | Defending champion Nadal to skip US Open “The prize money distribution for the 2020 U.S. Open is the result of close collaboration between the USTA, WTA and ATP, and represents a commitment to supporting players and their financial well-being during an unprecedented time,” USTA CEO Mike Dowse said in a written statement.Additionally, USTA said it was donating another $6.6 million in monetary relief for players who have seen their earnings decline after the global viral outbreak upended the professional calendar.Defending champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty are among those who have decided to skip the event, citing concerns about the coronavirus.The United States has more than 4.79 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 157,000 people have died. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos