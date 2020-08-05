Tennis Tennis Nadal pulls out of US Open due to COVID-19 concerns Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the 2020 US Open because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Reuters 05 August, 2020 00:07 IST Rafael Nadal pulled out of the US Open citing safety concerns. - Hector Vivas/Getty Images Reuters 05 August, 2020 00:07 IST World No. 2 Rafael Nadal confirmed on Tuesday that he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the Grand Slam.Spain's Nadal had said in June that he had reservations about travelling to the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins women's world number one Australian Ash Barty in skipping the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.“After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's U.S. Open,” Nadal said on Twitter “The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final highlights Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos