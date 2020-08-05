Tennis

Nadal pulls out of US Open due to COVID-19 concerns

Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the 2020 US Open because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

05 August, 2020 00:07 IST

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the US Open citing safety concerns.   -  Hector Vivas/Getty Images

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal confirmed on Tuesday that he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the Grand Slam.

Spain's Nadal had said in June that he had reservations about travelling to the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins women's world number one Australian Ash Barty in skipping the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

“After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's U.S. Open,” Nadal said on Twitter

“The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it.

