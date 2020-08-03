Tennis Tennis Greek Sakkari was ready to swap racket for track spikes Maria Sakkari, who can cover 100m in 12.7 seconds without spikes or starting blocks, is currently competing at the Palermo Ladies Open. Reuters Palermo 03 August, 2020 14:24 IST Maria Sakkari is seeded third at the WTA's Palermo Ladies Open. - Getty Images Reuters Palermo 03 August, 2020 14:24 IST Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari says she was so desperate for competition during the COVID-19 shutdown that she considered running in the 100m at the national athletics championships.The 25-year-old is seeded third at the WTA's Palermo Ladies Open, which marks the return of professional tennis five months after it was halted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.“If the Tour was cancelled I was going to compete in the 100m track and field event at the National Championships,” Sakkari told reporters in the Sicilian capital, where the main draw kicks off later on Monday.“Greece National Championships starts on Aug. 8. We were kind of joking with my fitness coach, but inside of me I really needed competition.“There were rumours going around that the Tour would get cancelled so I thought if the Tour gets cancelled I need to find something. I'm fast, I knew I was not going to win it for sure because I'm not a professional. But yeah, I was thinking of doing that.”Sakkari, who can cover 100m in 12.7 seconds without spikes or starting blocks, is scheduled to play in Monday's final match at Palermo against Czech Kristyna Pliskova.The Greek climbed to a career-high 20th earlier this year after reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open -- her best result at a Grand Slam. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos