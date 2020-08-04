Tennis Tennis Madrid Open cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic The Madrid Open, one of the important clay court tournaments, has been cancelled due to spike in coronavirus cases in the Spanish capital. Reuters 04 August, 2020 21:11 IST The Madrid Open was rescheduled to take place from September 12-20. - Twitter/Madrid Open Reuters 04 August, 2020 21:11 IST The Madrid Open that was scheduled to take place from September 12-20 has been cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital, organisers said on Tuesday.“As an act of responsibility in view of the current situation caused by COVID-19 and having thoroughly evaluated the circumstances that the pandemic continues to generate... it has been decided that 2020 Mutua Madrid Open will not take place this year,” organisers said in a statement.The tournament, which was to feature both men's and women's draws, was seen as an important event for players to prepare for the French Open which begins on September 27.Spain, one of the worst-affected countries when the pandemic first hit Europe earlier this year, has recorded nearly 315,000 confirmed cases and over 28,400 deaths so far. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos