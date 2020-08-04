Madrid Open cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Madrid Open that was scheduled to take place from September 12-20 has been cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital, organisers said on Tuesday.

“As an act of responsibility in view of the current situation caused by COVID-19 and having thoroughly evaluated the circumstances that the pandemic continues to generate... it has been decided that 2020 Mutua Madrid Open will not take place this year,” organisers said in a statement.

The tournament, which was to feature both men's and women's draws, was seen as an important event for players to prepare for the French Open which begins on September 27.

Spain, one of the worst-affected countries when the pandemic first hit Europe earlier this year, has recorded nearly 315,000 confirmed cases and over 28,400 deaths so far.