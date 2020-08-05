Tennis Tennis Martic advances in Palermo, Vondrousova ousted by qualifier Top seed Petra Martic cruised to an easy first round win, while second seed Marketa Vondrousova was undone by qualifier Kaja Juvan at the Palermo Ladies Open. Reuters 05 August, 2020 09:59 IST Top seed Petra Martic eased to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck in the opening round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday. - Twitter @PalermoOpenPA Reuters 05 August, 2020 09:59 IST The top seeds at the Palermo Ladies Open had a day of mixed fortunes as Croatia's Petra Martic advanced in straight sets, while second seed Marketa Vondrousova was ousted by Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan in the first round on Tuesday.Martic beat rusty Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-0, 6-3 in her first match back on the tour in five months after the novel coronavirus pandemic suspended tennis worldwide, wrapping up the contest in 65 minutes with four breaks of serve.RELATED| Petra Martic: It’s a privilege to be back on court The 29-year-old Croatian looked at home on the clay and started the match aggressively, needing only 23 minutes to take the opening set as Van Uytvanck struggled to find answers to her opponent's superior court coverage.“I think I felt my nerves a little bit more, because the break was so long,” Martic told reporters in a virtual news conference. “It's such a big uncertainty going on the court not knowing how you're going to be.“I played well before the break, so I was happy with the rhythm, but obviously five months off disrupts everything. Once the match started, I kind of let go and just played,” she added.RELATED| Top-level tennis resumes in Palermo with no handshakes In the other half of the draw, Juvan came from behind to beat the Czech Republic's Vondrousova 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 to notch up the biggest win of the teenager's career.Juvan, who played three qualifying rounds to get into the main draw, is ranked more than 100 places below the 18th-ranked Vondrousova and overcame her nerves in the opening set to mount a memorable comeback.RELATED| WTA Tour: Palermo Open marks new normal amid pandemic “It was pretty hard to play, she's obviously a great player,” Juvan said. “She started off really well and I was a little nervous.“The conditions were pretty hard but then in the second and third set I calmed myself down and I started to play much better,” she added.The 19-year-old Juvan took a 4-0 lead in the second and nearly lost her advantage when Vondrousova won five games in a row but fought back to clinch the second set before breaking the Czech twice in the third to win in two and a half hours. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final highlights Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos