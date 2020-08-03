Tennis Tennis Top-level tennis resumes in Palermo with no handshakes Tour-level tennis resumed after a five-month enforced break on Monday, as the Palermo Ladies Open got underway. PTI Palermo (Italy) 03 August, 2020 23:00 IST A limited number of fans watched sixth-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2 in windy conditions. - Getty Images PTI Palermo (Italy) 03 August, 2020 23:00 IST Tour-level tennis resumed after a five-month enforced break on Monday, and players at the Palermo Ladies Open had to handle their own towels and not shake hands of opponents.The strict rules because of the coronavirus pandemic included no showers on site, and no autographs or photos with fans. Players in the singles main draw come from 15 countries, all in Europe.A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social distancing measures. READ: Palermo Ladies Open marks return of professional tennis toursThey watched sixth-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-2 in windy conditions in the first official event — for men or women — since early March.Vekic sealed a place in the second round on her second match point, breaking for the sixth time in the match when Rus hit a forehand wide. Vekic will next face either Polona Hercog or Elisabetta Cocciaretto.READ: US Tennis Association says it's still preparing for US OpenPlayers and anyone who comes into contact with players were tested for COVID-19 before they departed for Palermo, upon arrival, and then again every four days. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos