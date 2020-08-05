Tennis Tennis Pavlyuchenkova opts out of US Open due to COVID-19 'insecurity' Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said that she will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open later this month as organisers could not guarantee her health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters 05 August, 2020 21:24 IST Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova joined the likes of Nadal and Barty who also have pulled out of the US Open. - Getty Images Reuters 05 August, 2020 21:24 IST Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said on Wednesday that she will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open later this month as organisers could not guarantee her health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The U.S. Open is set to be played from Aug. 31-Sept. 12 even as the country leads the world with over 4.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 157,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. Defending champion Nadal to skip US Open Pavlyuchenkova, 29, joins the likes of men's defending champion Rafael Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty who pulled out of the Grand Slam out of fear of contracting the novel coronavirus during their stay in the country.“I've been thinking a lot and decided not to play (the) U.S. Open this year,” Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 30 in the world, said on Instagram . “It wasn't easy because I hadn't missed any Grand Slam in my entire career. Tennis is almost everything for me.“The main reason is insecurity, (the) U.S. Open doesn't provide any guarantees. I don't feel comfortable to travel to USA in such circumstances. US Open: Sumit Nagal gets direct entry into singles main draw “From this moment, every player is on his own. My team and I have decided it would be for the best not to participate.”Although Barty has pulled out, nine of the women's top 10 were named in the women's field while world number one Novak Djokovic headlines the men's field after organisers released the entry list on Tuesday.While the men's ATP Tour is yet to resume since it was suspended in March, the women's WTA Tour returned this week with a tournament at Palermo where strict guidelines are in place to curb the spread of the virus.Players are also scheduled to play at the Aug. 20-28 Western & Southern Open in New York, which serves as a warm-up event for the U.S. Open. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos