Divij Sharan-Sander Arends pair enters Challenger semifinals

Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Arends of the Netherlands bounced back from being down 5-8 in the super tie-break to beat Marc Polmans and Artem Sitam 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament in Heilbronn, Germany, on Friday.

The second seeded Indo-Dutch pair will play third seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the US in the semifinals.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Spain, Riya Bhatia in partnership with Na-Lae Han of Korea was beaten 6-3, 7-6(8) in the doubles quarterfinals by the top seeds Viktoria Kuzmova and Arantxa Rus.

The results

€88,520 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany

Doubles (quarterfinals): Sander Arends (Ned) & Divij Sharan bt Marc Polmans (Aus) & Artem Sitak (Nzl) 6-2, 3-6, [10-8].



$25,000 ITF men, Prague, Czech Republic

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Chun Hsin Tseng (Tpe) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-3, 6-3.



$60,000 ITF women, La Bisbal D’Emporda, Spain

Doubles (quarterfinals): Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) & Arantxa Rus (Ned) bt Na-Lae Han (Kor) & Riya Bhatia 6-3, 7-6(8).