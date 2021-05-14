Tennis Tennis Divij Sharan-Sander Arends pair enters Challenger semifinals Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Arends beat Marc Polmans and Artem Sitam in the doubles quarterfinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament in Heilbronn, Germany. Team Sportstar 14 May, 2021 20:01 IST File picture of Divij Sharan. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy (File Photo) Team Sportstar 14 May, 2021 20:01 IST Divij Sharan in partnership with Sander Arends of the Netherlands bounced back from being down 5-8 in the super tie-break to beat Marc Polmans and Artem Sitam 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in the doubles quarterfinals of the €88,520 Challenger tennis tournament in Heilbronn, Germany, on Friday.The second seeded Indo-Dutch pair will play third seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the US in the semifinals.READ: Sumit Nagal crashes out in quarterfinalsIn the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Spain, Riya Bhatia in partnership with Na-Lae Han of Korea was beaten 6-3, 7-6(8) in the doubles quarterfinals by the top seeds Viktoria Kuzmova and Arantxa Rus.The results€88,520 Challenger, Heilbronn, GermanyDoubles (quarterfinals): Sander Arends (Ned) & Divij Sharan bt Marc Polmans (Aus) & Artem Sitak (Nzl) 6-2, 3-6, [10-8].$25,000 ITF men, Prague, Czech RepublicSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Chun Hsin Tseng (Tpe) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-3, 6-3.$60,000 ITF women, La Bisbal D’Emporda, SpainDoubles (quarterfinals): Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) & Arantxa Rus (Ned) bt Na-Lae Han (Kor) & Riya Bhatia 6-3, 7-6(8). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.