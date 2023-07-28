Hamburg Open 2023: Djere knocks out defending champion Musetti in quarterfinals

Serbian Laslo Djere defeated titleholder Lorenzo Musetti of Italy to reach the semifinals of the ATP Hamburg Open on Friday.

World number 57 Djere won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against the 2022 Hamburg Open winner and third seed, who came into the match as the favourite.

The 28-year-old, who has won two previous titles on clay, will face the winner of China’s Zhang Zhizhen and German Daniel Altmaier in Saturday’s semifinal.

In the other half of the draw, Hamburg-born fourth-seed Alexander Zverev faces Luca Van Assche while top seed Casper Ruud takes on Arthur Fils.