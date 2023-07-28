MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event

The Prague Open starts on Monday and was expected to see a handful of Russian and Belarusian players, including Evgeniya Rodina of Russia or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, competing as neutrals

Published : Jul 28, 2023 19:32 IST , PRAGUE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
FILE PHOTO: Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Czech police stopped a Russian tennis player from entering the country ahead of the WTA Prague Open tournament, organisers said on Friday, as a new government resolution banning athletes from Russia or Belarus caused the event to scratch other competitors.

The Prague Open starts on Monday and was expected to see a handful of Russian and Belarusian players, including Evgeniya Rodina of Russia or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, competing as neutrals, without any national flag or symbol.

But the government approved a resolution at the end of June banning athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in events on Czech territory, allowing police to revoke visas to those nationals.

Tournament director Miroslav Maly said police had stopped one Prague Open participant from entering the country on Thursday and organisers informed other Russian and Belarusian nationals not to travel for the tournament after the incident.

READ - Russian player Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland for Warsaw Open

“She was the first participant to arrive to the Czech Republic with a Russian passport,” Maly said, adding she had already left the country.

“The management of the tournament fully respect the current stance of state authorities. We do not expect any player with Russian or Belarusian citizenship to take part in the tournament in this situation.”

The WTA had no immediate comment.

Czech world number 29 Marie Bouzkova, who lost to compatriot and eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova at this month’s Wimbledon, won the Prague Open in 2022 and will defend her title. The tournament will also feature China’s Zhu Lin and Zhang Shuai and France’s Alize Cornet among the top seeds.

Czech police had planned to make sure the government resolution was upheld for the tournament, a police spokesperson told CTK news agency on Thursday.

A week ago, Polish authorities also denied entry to Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva, a 2008 Olympic bronze medallist, for reasons of state security and public safety.

Central and eastern Europe states have been some of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Since June 2022, the Czech government has stopped issuing long-term visa to Russian citizens, who can gain entry only through short-term visas if they have relatives with European Union citizenship or are seeking entry on humanitarian grounds.

Related stories

Related Topics

Prague Open /

WTA /

Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 164/5, trails by 119 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event
    Reuters
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Desai scores fifty; West past 100 in 244 chase vs Central; South, East win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shinji Kagawa strike deals PSG defeat in Osaka
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event
    Reuters
  2. Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
    AP
  3. Poland Open: Swiatek into quarters as Muchova crashes out
    AFP
  4. Altmaier stuns Rublev to reach Hamburg last-eight
    AFP
  5. Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 164/5, trails by 119 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event
    Reuters
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Desai scores fifty; West past 100 in 244 chase vs Central; South, East win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shinji Kagawa strike deals PSG defeat in Osaka
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 28
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment