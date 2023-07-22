MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Russian player Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland for Warsaw Open

Zvonareva was on the list of players of the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open tournament starting on Monday.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 19:01 IST , WARSAW - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva.
FILE PHOTO: Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was blocked on Friday from entering Poland for reasons of state security and public safety, the Polish interior ministry said on Saturday.

The 38-year old, a bronze medallist at 2008 Olympics in Beijing, was on the list of players of the BNP Paribas Warsaw Open tournament starting on Monday.

“The Border Guard prevented a Russian tennis player from entering Poland. Vera Zvonareva, using a visa issued by France, tried to get into our country on a flight from Belgrade to Warsaw,” the ministry said in a statement.

READ - Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer, Rick Draney to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

“After arriving from Serbia, the tennis player stayed in the transit zone of Warsaw Chopin Airport and today after 1200 she flew to Podgorica.”

Zvonareva is on a list of people considered undesirable on the territory of Poland, the ministry said.

Poland has become one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded the country in 2022 and it has been refusing entry to people who support the actions of Russia and Belarus.

The organisers of the tournament did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vera Zvonareva /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Russian player Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland for Warsaw Open
    Reuters
  2. MLC 2023 Points Table Updated: Major League Cricket standings after Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3: West Indies looks for solid start against India in morning session
    Team Sportstar
  4. KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction
    PTI
  5. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Play to start at 7:20 PM IST, no rain in Manchester
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Russian player Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland for Warsaw Open
    Reuters
  2. Sumit Nagal reaches Tampere Open final
    PTI
  3. Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer, Rick Draney to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  4. Carlos Alcaraz, playing first match since Wimbledon title, beats David Goffin in Hopman Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carlos Alcaraz before Hopman Cup: “Since Wimbledon, I didn’t touch the racquet, today will be the first time”
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Russian player Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland for Warsaw Open
    Reuters
  2. MLC 2023 Points Table Updated: Major League Cricket standings after Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3: West Indies looks for solid start against India in morning session
    Team Sportstar
  4. KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction
    PTI
  5. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test, Day 4: Play to start at 7:20 PM IST, no rain in Manchester
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment