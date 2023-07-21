Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina advances to quarterfinals in Palermo

Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina eased into the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open with a comfortable victory over Russian compatriot Tatiana Prozorova on Thursday.

It was only Prozorova’s third WTA tour main-draw match and Kasatkina prevailed 6-3, 6-1.

Kasatkina will likely face a sterner test against fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, who she meets in the quarterfinals after the Italian rallied to beat Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Also advancing on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club was third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt. She eliminated lucky loser Sofya Lansere 6-3, 6-3.

Sherif will play Camila Osorio in the last eight after the Colombian player recovered from a tough opening set to see off Erika Andreeva 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-2.

In the other quarterfinals, it’s second-seeded Zheng Qinwen vs. seventh-seeded Emma Navarro, and Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Clara Burel.