MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Altmaier stuns Rublev to reach Hamburg last-eight

Germany’s Altmaier ranked at 61, ended Rublev’s five-match winning streak after 75 minutes and will face either Zhang Zhizhen or Yannick Hanfmann for a place in the semifinals.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 08:06 IST , HAMBURG - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Germany’s Altmaier ranked at 61, ended Rublev’s five-match winning streak
File Photo: Germany’s Altmaier ranked at 61, ended Rublev’s five-match winning streak | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Germany’s Altmaier ranked at 61, ended Rublev’s five-match winning streak | Photo Credit: AP

Daniel Altmaier stunned world number seven Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Hamburg ATP quarterfinals on Thursday as top seed Casper Ruud racked up his 22nd clay-court win of the season.

Germany’s Altmaier ranked at 61, ended Rublev’s five-match winning streak after 75 minutes and will face either Zhang Zhizhen or Yannick Hanfmann for a place in the semifinals.

Rublev had arrived in Hamburg having captured the Bastad title at the weekend but had to save three match points to defeat Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles in his opening match on Wednesday.

Also Read: Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic

Ruud made the last-eight by beating Cristian Garin of Chile 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

“Cristian played much better than me at the beginning,” Ruud said.

“He broke me right away and was returning from all corners. I had no answers, but just tried to stay in there in the second set and told myself to keep going, maybe I will get a chance.”

Only Carlos Alcaraz, with 25 wins, has more tour-level victories on clay in 2023 than Ruud, who next faces Arthur Fils for a semifinal spot.

Related Topics

Andrey Rublev /

Casper Ruud

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Altmaier stuns Rublev to reach Hamburg last-eight
    AFP
  2. Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal
    Reuters
  3. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  4. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Altmaier stuns Rublev to reach Hamburg last-eight
    AFP
  2. Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic
    Team Sportstar
  3. Medvedev, Kyrgios withdraw from Washington Open due to injury
    Reuters
  4. Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points in a 1st-round win at the Hamburg Open
    AP
  5. I hope Novak retires in a year-and-a-half, says father Srdjan Djokovic
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Altmaier stuns Rublev to reach Hamburg last-eight
    AFP
  2. Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal
    Reuters
  3. We wanted to give game time to our ODI players: Rohit
    PTI
  4. Chess World Cup: A tough ask for Indians
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Genius of Federer would have still kept him in top five if it wasn’t for injury, says former coach Ljubicic
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment