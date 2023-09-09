MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic beats Shelton to reach 10th US Open final

Djokovic will continue the hunt for his 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court’s all-time singles record on Sunday.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 04:00 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after beating USA’s Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after beating USA’s Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after beating USA’s Ben Shelton in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic used his experience to overcome American Ben Shelton as the Serbian battled past his 20-year-old challenger 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach his 10th U.S. Open final on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Shelton had flummoxed opponents in New York with his big serve but the 36-year-old second seed Djokovic was able to harness his experience to neutralise a third-set surge from the young American.

He next faces the winner of a match between top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Already assured of returning to the top of the world rankings when they are updated after the tournament, Djokovic will continue the hunt for his 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court’s all-time singles record on Sunday. 

