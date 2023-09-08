Novak Djokovic leads Ben Shelton 5-2, US Open 2023 men’s semifinal - Live Updates

- September 09, 2023 01:01FIRST SET: Djokovic* 3-2 Shelton
Another easy love hold for the Serbian.
- September 09, 2023 00:57FIRST SET: Djokovic 2-2 Shelton*
Solid start from Shelton. T ace to go 40-15 up. Looks comfortable but these are still very early stages.
Crosscourt forehand from the American lands just beyond the baseline and it is 40-30.
Shelton does, however, close the game with the next point.
- September 09, 2023 00:53FIRST SET: Djokovic* 2-1 Shelton
And Djokovic responds with a love hold. Quickly done.
- September 09, 2023 00:50FIRST SET: Djokovic 1-1 Shelton*
Big serves from the young American early on as he races to a 40-0 lead in no time.
Love hold for Shelton.
- September 09, 2023 00:45FIRST SET: Djokovic* 1-0 Shelton
Djokovic begins with a big serve down the T and Shelton nets the return - 15-0. Shelton hits a quick inside-out forehand return to set up an easy forehand volley winner in the other corner - 15-all.
Shelton attacks the second serve of Djokovic and goes up 30-15 with a smash. Big serve up the T from the Serbian followed by a forehand winner in the ad court - 30-all.
Shelton nets a forehand down the line and Djokovic holds.
- September 09, 2023 00:39Time for live action
The two players - Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic - are on court for the first semifinal.
- September 09, 2023 00:31Djokovic is ruthless against the Americans
Djokovic has a 30-0 record against Americans since his loss to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon in 2016.
- September 09, 2023 00:21Shelton’s road to the final
Quarterfinal: 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 against Frances Tiafoe (USA)
Fourth Round: 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 against Tommy Paul (USA)
Third Round: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 against Aslan Karatsev (Russia)
Second Round: 7-6(1), 1-0, retd. against Dominic Thiem (Austria)
First Round: 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Pedro Cachin (Argentina)
- September 09, 2023 00:15Djokovic’s road to the final
Quarterfinal: 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 against Taylor Fritz (USA)
Fourth Round: 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against Borna Gojo (Croatia)
Third Round: 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 against Laslo Djere (Serbia)
Second Round: 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 against Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spain)
First Round: 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 against Alexandre Muller (France)
- September 09, 2023 00:02Where to watch US Open in India?
Live telecast of the US Open is available in India on the Sony Sports Network while live streaming can be found on the Sony Liv app and website.
- September 08, 2023 23:42Men’s Singles Semifinals schedule
[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Ben Shelton (USA) - Not before 12:30AM IST
[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [3] Daniil Medvedev - Not before 4:30AM IST

