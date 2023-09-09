US Open 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Gauff faces Sabalenka in women’s final, Pegula-Krajicek eye mixed doubles crown

Aryna Sabalenka will take on teenager and home favourite Coco Gauff in the duo’s maiden US Open final in New York on Saturday.
Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys while Gauff got past Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on Thursday.
The order of play for penultimate day of this year’s edition also features the mixed doubles final.
Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In the mixed doubles final, the local pair of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek will face the Kazakh-Finnish duo of Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara.
Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 13 of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Mixed Doubles Final: [1] Jessica Pegula (USA)/Austin Krajicek (USA) vs Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) - 9:30PM IST
Women’s Singles Final: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [6] Coco Gauff (USA) - Not before 1:30AM IST
