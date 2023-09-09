MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Gauff faces Sabalenka in women’s final, Pegula-Krajicek eye mixed doubles crown

US Open 2023, September 9 schedule: Home favourite Coco Gauff will be up against Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 04:30 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Coco Gauff (left) faces Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (right) in the US Open final on Saturday.
USA’s Coco Gauff (left) faces Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (right) in the US Open final on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

USA’s Coco Gauff (left) faces Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (right) in the US Open final on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Aryna Sabalenka will take on teenager and home favourite Coco Gauff in the duo’s maiden US Open final in New York on Saturday.

Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys while Gauff got past Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on Thursday.

The order of play for penultimate day of this year’s edition also features the mixed doubles final.

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

In the mixed doubles final, the local pair of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek will face the Kazakh-Finnish duo of Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 13 of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Mixed Doubles Final: [1] Jessica Pegula (USA)/Austin Krajicek (USA) vs Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) - 9:30PM IST

Women’s Singles Final: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [6] Coco Gauff (USA) - Not before 1:30AM IST

