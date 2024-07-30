MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal event after he advances at the Olympics

The 37-year-old Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in straight sets on Monday at Roland Garros to reach the third round of the Summer Games.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 08:32 IST , MONTREAL - 1 MIN READ

AP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from a U.S. Open tuneup tournament in Montreal after his victory over Rafael Nadal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 37-year-old Djokovic beat Nadal in straight sets on Monday at Roland Garros to reach the third round of the Summer Games.

Djokovic had been planning to play in the National Bank Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event that begins August 6. The tournament announced his withdrawal.

ALSO REAF | Assured Alcaraz eases into third round at Summer Games

Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles but has never won Olympic gold.

“While we’re disappointed that Novak will be unable to take part in this year’s tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season,” National Bank Open tournament director Valérie Tétreault said.

Roman Safiullin took Djokovic’s spot in the main draw

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Rafael Nadal /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal event after he advances at the Olympics
    AP
  2. SL vs IND 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia’s O’Callaghan foils clubmate Titmus for 200m freestyle gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Romania’s Popovici takes men’s 200 metres freestyle gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Assured Alcaraz eases into third round at Summer Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal event after he advances at the Olympics
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Favourite Swiatek pummels France’s Parry to reach Olympic Games third round
    Reuters
  3. Atlanta Open 2024: Nishioka downs Thompson for title in rain-hit final 
    AFP
  4. Croatia Open: Cerundolo defeats Musetti to win title in Umag
    AFP
  5. Atlanta Open 2024: Thompson to face Nishioka in final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal event after he advances at the Olympics
    AP
  2. SL vs IND 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia’s O’Callaghan foils clubmate Titmus for 200m freestyle gold
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Romania’s Popovici takes men’s 200 metres freestyle gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Assured Alcaraz eases into third round at Summer Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment