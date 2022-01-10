Djokovic rules ATP rankings as Auger-Aliassime enters Top 10; Halep climbs to 15th in WTA rankings

There were no ATP points for Novak Djokovic's victory in the law courts on Monday but the Serb remains comfortably the world's top-ranked men's player ahead of next week's Australian Open.

Djokovic, who may still be excluded from the year's first Major because of his Covid-19 vaccination status, remains over 2000 points clear of second-ranked Daniil Medvedev to claim the number one spot for the 355th week in his career.

On Monday, a judge ordered that Djokovic, who had been held since landing in Australia last Wednesday "be released immediately and forthwith from immigration detention".

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, including the last three events, but his hopes of defending the title and winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title still hang in the balance.

The Australian government's lawyer said Monday that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke may decide to use his "personal power of cancellation" on the Serb's visa despite the player's legal victory.

Behind Djokovic, the week's biggest winner was Felix Auger-Aliassime who moved up to a career-best ninth after helping Canada to win the ATP Cup at the weekend.

"I hope that continues, not just this week, but for many months to come," said the 21-year-old about his current form.

As a result of his rise, the Pole Hubert Hurkacz (10th) and the Italian Janik Sinner (11th) both slip back one place.

Auger-Aliassime's Canada teammate Denis Shapovalov remains at 14, ahead of the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut who is up two spots to 17.

Frenchman Gael Monfils returned to the Top 20 in 19th position, a rise of two places, thanks to his victory over Karen Khachanov at the Adelaide International on Sunday.

ATP rankings as of January 10 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11015 pts 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8935 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7970 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6540 5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4990 6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4875 7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4603 8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4155 9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3653 (+2) 10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3636 (-1) 11. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3390 (-1) 12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2945 13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2730 14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2615 15. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2410 16. Roger Federer (SUI) 2385 17. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2385 (+2) 18. Christian Garin (CHI) 2375 (-1) 19. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2373 (+2) 20. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2351 (-2)

Simona Halep with the winner's trophy after beating Veronika Kudermetova in the Melbourne Summer Set 1 final on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES

On the women's side, former world number one Simona Halep's first title win in 16 months in Melbourne at the weekend saw her jump five places to 15th in the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who won the Adelaide tournament on Sunday, dispatching Elena Rybakina in just 64 minutes to the final, still dominates the rankings.

The 25-year-old, who will be looking to make it past the semi-finals at the Australian Open for the first time, is top of the pile for the 110th week, seven weeks behind the record set by Justine Henin.

Halep, meanwhile, who reached the Australian Open final in 2018, continued her return to form and fitness in impressive form as she polished off Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena to win the Melbourne Summer Set.

After a truncated 2021 season when she struggled with calf and knee injuries, the 30-year-old Romanian can now approach the Australian Open with real confidence.

Barbora Krejcikova moved up one spot to fourth, changing places with fellow Czech Karolina Pliskova, who is missing the Australian Open due to injury.

Iga Swiatek, who has had to withdraw from this week's Sydney Tennis Classic after picking up a rib injury, also climbed one to eighth with Paula Badosa slipping back.

In spite of losing to Barty in Adelaide, Rybakina is up to 13th while Naomi Osaka went back to 14th.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 19, moved up one to a career-high 18th position.