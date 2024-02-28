MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic thrilled to return to Indian Wells after five year hiatus

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he was excited to be back in Indian Wells to compete at the BNP Paribas Open for the first time since 2019 after U.S. travel restrictions related to COVID-19 had kept him away.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 07:43 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he was excited to be back in Indian Wells to compete at the BNP Paribas Open for the first time since 2019 after U.S. travel restrictions related to COVID-19 had kept him away.

The world number one is seeking an unprecedented sixth title at the Masters 1000 event that begins next week and is regarded as the biggest tennis tournament outside of the four Grand Slams.

“It has been five years, way too long to not be part of the Tennis Paradise tournament, one of the best tournaments in the world without a doubt,” Djokovic said in a video from the small, picturesque city in the Southern California desert.

“It’s probably the favorite Masters tournament of so many players including myself. I can’t wait to come and perform once again in front of some of the best tennis fans that we have on the tour.”

The Serb won the first of his 24 Grand Slams at the Australian Open in 2008 and backed that up a few months later by capturing his first Indian Wells crown.

READ | Medvedev begins Dubai title defense with win in first match since losing Australian Open final

“The first time I won the title in Indian Wells, it was one of the greatest titles of my career at that point. I remember I played Mardy Fish in the finals,” he said.

“I was fortunate to win the tournament another four times and played some epic matches in the finals against (Roger) Federer and (Rafa) Nadal and many of the great players in that era. I’m really looking forward to coming back.”

Three-times Indian Wells champion Nadal is set to compete at the tournament after missing last month’s Australian Open due to a muscle tear.

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Djokovic missed the next three editions as the United States did not allow unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country.

Djokovic was spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday night watching fellow sporting great Lionel Messi and his Major League Soccer side Inter Miami take on LA Galaxy.

Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina are the defending champions at this year’s BNP Paribas Open, which runs from March 3-17.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Indian Wells /

BNP Paribas Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic thrilled to return to Indian Wells after five year hiatus
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup: Haaland hammers five as Man City thrash Luton
    Reuters
  3. WPL 2024: Struggling UP Warriorz eyes comeback against dominant Mumbai Indians
    Mayank
  4. WPL 2024: Mandhana, Renuka star as RCB beats Gujarat Giants by eight wickets 
    Mayank
  5. Happy we could play to the merit of the ball: Deshpande after scripting history with Kotian in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic thrilled to return to Indian Wells after five year hiatus
    Reuters
  2. Medvedev begins Dubai title defense with win in first match since losing Australian Open final
    AFP
  3. Delhi Open 2024: Siddharth Vishwakarma loses to Samuel Ruggeri of Italy, Ramkumar defeated by Tristan Schoolkate
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Murray drops retirement hint after 500th hardcourt win in Dubai
    Reuters
  5. Medvedev says Australian Open final loss against Sinner ‘easy’ to get over
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic thrilled to return to Indian Wells after five year hiatus
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup: Haaland hammers five as Man City thrash Luton
    Reuters
  3. WPL 2024: Struggling UP Warriorz eyes comeback against dominant Mumbai Indians
    Mayank
  4. WPL 2024: Mandhana, Renuka star as RCB beats Gujarat Giants by eight wickets 
    Mayank
  5. Happy we could play to the merit of the ball: Deshpande after scripting history with Kotian in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment