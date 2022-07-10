Djokovic vs Kyrgios, Wimbledon final HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic beats Kyrgios, wins 7th Wimbledon title

Thanks for tuning into Sportstar's live coverage of the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2022.

This was Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolded on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, United Kingdom.

Novak Djokovic 4 6 6 6 Nick Kyrgios 6 3 4 6

Djokovic: Nick, you’ll be back. Not just at Wimbledon, but in finals.

I never thought I’m going to say so many nice things about you (Kyrgios) considering the relationship. It’s officially a bromance.

On winning seventh Wimbledon title - I am at a loss of words for what this trophy means to me.

“My first image of tennis was grass, and Wimbledon. I always dreamed of coming here and just playing in this court. Every single time it gets more meaningful and special.”

On his unbeaten streak at Centre Court since the loss to Andy Murray in 2013 final: Most special tennis court in the world. Everything is so directed and focused on the tennis players, the balls and the racquets.

A champion's interview which had a bit of everything



Hear from @DjokerNole, after collecting yet another Wimbledon title#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/v7sqCl7VPD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios: “He is a bit of a God” (on how tough it is to beat Djokovic).

“Absolutely not, I’m so tired.” (on whether he is hungry for more after reaching his maiden Grand Slam final.

"It's been an amazing couple of weeks for me"@NickKyrgios has had an unforgettable run at The Championships 2022#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/NSZybuzMIX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2022

First up, Nick Kyrgios of Australia collects his runners-up trophy followed by the 2022 men’s Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Presentation ceremony begins.

Djokovic is now the second most-decorated Grand Slam winner in men’s tennis with 21 Majors, just one behind Rafael Nadal. This is his seventh Wimbledon title which makes him the only player to win two different Majors (he has won Australian Open nine times) seven or more times.

FOURTH SET (* denotes server)

Tiebreaker: Kyrgios begins with a double fault. Djokovic consolidates the mini-break with an easy forehand volley. And then gifts away the advantage with an unforced error on the forehand. Kyrgios goes down 1-3 with an inside-out forehand that goes wide. Djokovic manages to get the return in on Kyrgios’ wide serve and the Australian hits the crosscourt backhand wide. Another reckless forehand from Kyrgios hits the net and he is 1-5 down. Relentless stuff from Djokovic and Kyrgios hits one backhand long too give five championship points. Kyrgios saves one with a forehand winner after a big first serve. Another served with an ace but now it is the Serbian’s serve. Kyrgios hits the backhand into the net and on the fourth time of asking, Djokovic wins 7-3. Djokovic wins fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and in his trademark style, celebrates by tasting the grass (which must taste extra special since it is the centenary of Centre Court0 before doing the Superman pose (from the match against Sinner).

Djokovic* 6-6 Kyrgios - Djokovic serves to stay in the set again. Djokovic overhits the backhand slice and it goes wide. Kyrgios gets wrongfooted and his backhand comes too late in response to the inside-out forehand from the Serbian. Kyrgios tells him “let’s go” as he hits the crosscourt backhand to Djokovic’s serve who hits the backhand down the line long - 30-all. A miscued forehand from Kyrgios on Djokovic’s second serve gives the top seed one game point. And he converts as Kyrgios hits a forehand into the line. Seven-point tiebreak coming!

Djokovic 5-6 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios decides to go for a forehand drop shot mid-rally and the risk reaps the reward as Djokovic is unable to send the return over the net. Djokovic hits the crosscourt backhand return on Krygios wide serve and the volley is a mess from the Australian. Kyrgios tries to put pressure on Djokovic by coming in again and win the point with an overhead - 30-15. Djokovic had the open court after setting up the point but hit the crosscourt backhand long. Djokovic gets the return in on the Kyrgios second serve but the Australian World No. 40 hits an easy crosscourt forehand long -40-30. Kyrgios seals the game with a 130mph wide ace.

Djokovic* 5-5 Kyrgios - Djokovic serves to stay in the set. A double fault first up. Djokovic sees Kyrgios coming in and hits a dipping crosscourt backhand following which, Kyrgios hits the backhand volley wrong. Gun first serve from Djokovic to go 30-15. A disinterested forehand slice from Kyrgios gifts Djokovic to game points. Kyrgios rushes in on the second serve and hits a great backhand down the line return. Djokovic hits his 15th ace of the match and holds serve.

Djokovic 4-5 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios begins a very important service game. Starts well and goes 30-0 up. Messes up a backhand volley and Djokovic comes up with a crosscourt backhand winner. Djokovic recognises that this is the chance to go for the kill and makes it 30-all with an inside-out forehand winner. Kyrgios says, “Not yet” as he closes the game with an ace and a service winner.

Djokovic* 4-4 Kyrgios - Djokovic serves. Two loose backhand shots from Kyrgios and he is 0-30 down. An ace from Djokovic followed by another backhand error from the Australian. Djokovic holds.

Djokovic 3-4 Kyrgios* - An ace to begin the service game. Followed by a double fault. Heavy backhand from Djokovic on second serve goes wide. Djokovic reads the forehand volley from Kyrgios, rushes in and hits the crosscourt backhand only to see Kyrgios use his instincts and hit an outrageous backhand volley into the open court. Big serve from Kyrgios down the middle and the backhand return from Djokovic goes long. Kyrgios holds serve.

Djokovic* 3-3 Kyrgios - Djokovic keeps the pressure on Kyrgios with a love hold in barely a minute.

Djokovic 2-3 Kyrgios* - Serve down the T from Kyrgios and Djokovic’s forehand return goes wide. Crosscourt forehand return from Djokovic on the second serve goes long. An ace to go 40-0 up for Kyrgios. Thunderous wide serve from Kyrgios and yet, the Djokovic backhand return lands right at his feet. The volley is imperfect and that allows Djokovic to dictate the play at the net and win the point. Inside-out forehand winner at 40-30 from Kyrgios to hold serve.

Djokovic* 2-2 Kyrgios - Double fault from Djokovic. Brutal inside-out forehand shots from Djokovic pepper the Kyrgios backhand before he decides to hit one down the line and the next down the line forehand wins the point for the Serbian - looks in the zone. Ace to go 40-15 up. Crosscourt backhand from Kyrgios goes wide. Djokovic holds without much fuss.

Djokovic 1-2 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios loses the first point as his forehand pass to the Djokovic drop shot goes long. However, he recovers well to hit an ace, a backhand volley winner, a forehand winner and another ace to close the game and keep things on serve.

Djokovic* 1-1 Kyrgios - From behind the baseline, Djokovic hits an outrageous drop shot and Kyrgios does not even bother running in. Heavy forehand from Kyrgios and the World No. 3 is 30-0 up. Ace down the T. Three game points. Wide serve to Kyrgios’ backhand followed by a backhand down the line winner. Djokovic holds.

Djokovic 0-1 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios serves first in a set he has to win anyhow. Goes up 40-0 in no time. Djokovic reads the drop shot and rushes in well in time to hit the forehand pass. Kyrgios holds with a crosscourt backhand winner.

THIRD SET (* denotes server)

Djokovic* 6-4 Kyrgios - Djokovic serves for the set and a 2-1 lead in the final. Perfect start - ace. Meanwhile, Kyrgios continues to mutter something towards his box. A wayward forehand from Kyrgios goes flying past the baseline. Second serve from Djokovic, Kyrgios hits a strong forehand return and the Serbian’s attempted forehand down the line goes wide. Awkward bounce from Djokovic serve but Kyrgios still manages to hit an inside-out forehand winner - 30-all. Kyrgios fumbles the forehand on second serve of Djokovic and challenges the call but the hawk-eye shows that the ball just missed the tramline. Set point for Djokovic. Djokovic wins the third set 6-4 and takes a 2-1 lead as Kyrgios sends the backhand down the line return wide!

Djokovic 5-4 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios hits two aces to start off another service game. Wide serve from the Australian and Djokovic’s forehand return, initially called out, is overturned upon a successful challenge. Kyrgios goes for the forehand pass but Djokovic reads it and sends a dipping return with the Australian hitting the volley into the net. A 131mph first serve from Kyrgios and Djokovic manages to send the return in before finishing the point with a forehand down the line - deuce. Double fault from Kyrgios and it is a break point opportunity for the top seed. Kyrgios hits the crosscourt backhand into the net and Djokovic, from 0-40 down, breaks!

Djokovic* 4-4 Kyrgios - Djokovic to serve. Begins with an ace. Goes 30-0 up with a forehand down the line that dips just in time to land inside the baseline. Perfect serving from Djokovic and he holds to love.

Djokovic 3-4 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios starts service game with an ace and follows it up with a double fault. Djokovic goes up 30-15 with a crosscourt forehand winner. Ouch! Djokovic slips while looking to go for the backhand return on Kyrgios’s serve down the middle. Kyrgios holds serve and keeps this third set close.

Djokovic* 3-3 Kyrgios - Kyrgios seems to have been distracted a bit. A couple of loose shots from the Australian and he is 0-40 down. Double fault from Djokovic. Top seed hold serve with a wide serve followed by a quality drop shot from the baseline.

Kyrgios is complaining to the chair umpire about a particular spectator interrupting during his second serve and why has he not been kicked out.

Nick Kyrgios has complained to the chair umpire about a particular spectator distracting him and speaking to him during his second serve.



Identifying him he says, ""It's the one who looks like he's had 700 drinks"#Wimbledon | #Djokovic | #Kyrgios pic.twitter.com/6LeotHBPbt — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 10, 2022

Djokovic 2-3 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios misreads the Djokovic lob and goes for the tweener. Djokovic hits the forehand volley into the net. A repeat of the first point except this time, Kyrgios loses the point with a forehand error. Kyrgios goes 30-15 up with a powerful first serve. A lovely inside-out forehand winner from Kyrgios takes him to 40-15. A loose backhand from Kyrgios does not get enough elevation and hits the net. Double fault from Kyrgios and all of a sudden, Djokovic has a chance - deuce. Beautiful unreturnable wide serve from Kyrgios. Can he close this game now? Yes, he can! An ace down the T.

Djokovic* 2-2 Kyrgios - Backhand volley from Kyrgios forces Djokovic off court and he clinches the point with a forehand volley into the open court. Djokovic responds with an ace. Another strong serve and Kyrgios hits the backhand just wide. Down the line backhand winner from Djokovic catches the line and he closes the game with a serve that forces a heavy return from Kyrgios.

Djokovic 1-2 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios hits doubles fault at 40-15 and Djokovic makes him pay with another perfect return on the next point which he clinches with a crosscourt forehand winner. Kyrgios gets out of jail with two big first serves, second one being an ace, and keeps himself in the third set.

Djokovic* 1-1 Kyrgios - Kyrgios gets to 30-all, including a delightful backhand volley winner applauded by Djokovic himself, but no worries for the Serbian. Wins next two points and holds serve.

Djokovic 0-1 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios serves first in this crucial third set and finds himself 30-40 down straight away courtesy of some excellent defending from the top-seeded Djokovic. Kyrgios saves the break point with a backhand volley. Djokovic earns another chance to break with a crosscourt forehand winner. Wow! Kyrgios comes with a moment of magic - a nonchalant backhand volley winner. Kyrgios seals the game by winning the next game and following it up with an ace.

SECOND SET (* denotes server)

Djokovic* 6-3 Kyrgios - Djokovic serves for the set. Begins with a double fault - his fourth in this match. Nick Kyrgios digs in to stay in the rally and then comes up with a clutch crosscourt forehand winner at the net to go 30-0 up. Three break points for Kyrgios as Djokovic hits the forehand just wide. The Serbian saves the first as Kyrgios sends the forehand return into the net. Another forehand return from the Australian goes long. Two chances gone. And so is the third as he hits a backhand down the middle into the net. Djokovic overcooks the forehand to give Kyrgios another opportunity. Fourth break point saved as well as this time, Djokovic sees Kyrgios at the baseline and hits a beautiful drop shot. Kyrgios rushes in but does not manage to send the forehand crosscourt over the net. Superb backhand down the line from Djokovic forces a heavy forehand from Kyrgios. Finally, a set point opportunity. Djokovic wins the second set 6-3 with a booming wide serve and Kyrgios sends the backhand into the net. This is the first set Djokovic has taken off Kyrgios.

Novak Djokovic takes the second set 6-3



This is the first time the Serbian has taken a set off Nick Kyrgios EVER



Third time's the charm, Novak#Wimbledon | #Kyrgios | #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/0z1vGwwKyS — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 10, 2022

Djokovic 5-3 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios serves to stay in the set. Djokovic fancies his chances at 30-all but Kyrgios closes the gate with an ace followed by a forehand error from the top seed.

Djokovic* 5-2 Kyrgios - Clever body serve from Djokovic and Kyrgios sends the return wide. Forehand return winner from Kyrgios on Djokovic’s wide serve to go 30-15 up. Djokovic makes it 30-all as the Australia’s return goes long on Djokovic’s first serve. Djokovic avoids any trouble and holds serve.

Djokovic 4-2 Kyrgios* - Big serve from Kyrgios and Djokovic’s backhand return is into the net. First double fault of the match for Kyrgios. Corrects it with a perfect serve down the T drawing a heavy return from Djokovic. Kyrgios holds serve with, no surprise, an ace.

Djokovic* 4-1 Kyrgios - Powerful first serves from Djokovic, second one resulting in an ace and he is 30-0 up. Double fault. Another big unreturnable first serve. Nick Kyrgios hits a gorgeous crosscourt backhand winner to close the gap to 30-40. Kyrgios with an overhead smash winner on the second time of asking makes it deuce. Pressure on Djokovic. Kyrgios loses balance and hits the forehand into the net. Djokovic has a game point. Unforced error on the backhand from Kyrgios. Djokovic consolidates the break.

Djokovic 3-1 Kyrgios* - Novak Djokovic is known as one of the best returners for a reason - a brilliant one-handed forehand return to Kyrgios’ wide serve lands right back at his feet and he fumbles the forehand. Another forehand error from the Aussie is followed by a glorious crosscourt backhand winner from the Serbian who finds the corner. A bit of luck goes Djokovic’s way as his backhand takes a deflection off the net and lands on Kyrgios’ side. Djokovic breaks Nick Kyrgios’ serve for the first time in his career.

Djokovic* 2-1 Kyrgios - Wide second serve from Djokovic and Kyrgios hits the crosscourt forehand into the net - 30-15 to Djokovic. Textbook point-construction at 30-all from Djokovic, making Kyrgios switch constantly between the backhand and forehand and ultimately, the Australian hits a heavy crosscourt backhand. Djokovic seals the game with a backhand crosscourt drop shot. That game will give the defending champion a lot of confidence.

Djokovic 1-1 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios serves wide, Djokovic sends the backhand return straight at Kyrgios’ feet as he is rushing in and he cannot execute the volley. No worries as the Australian World No. 40 follows it up with three aces. Another big serve from Kyrgios down the middle but this time, Djokovic’s backhand return lands bang on the baseline. Kyrgios challenges the call unsuccessfully. Kyrgios serves wide, Djokovic’s backhand return lands on his own side of the court. Kyrgios holds.

Djokovic* 1-0 Kyrgios - Djokovic serves first. Up 30-0 as Kyrgios hits the forehand return long. Unreturnable serve. And another. Djokovic holds.

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Djokovic 4-6 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios serves for the set. Perfect start - ace down the T. Djokovic’s backhand slice hits the top of the net. Rare backhand volley error from Kyrgios - sends it long and it is 30-all. Outstanding 122mph second serve and Djokovic hits the backhand return into the net. Set point. Kyrgios hits the backhand wide - deuce. Big first serve and Djokovic barely gets the racquet on it. Kyrgios wins the first set 6-4 with an ace down the T.

Djokovic* 4-5 Kyrgios - Djokovic does what he needs to do. Love hold. Now, needs to break the Kyrgios serve.

Djokovic 3-5 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios puts in three magnificent first serves - two down the centre and one wide to the Djokovic backhand. Ends it with an ace. Easy as you like.

Djokovic* 3-4 Kyrgios - Kyrgios unleashes the tweener during the second point but that’s about it. Djokovic holds to love.

Djokovic 2-4 Kyrgios* - Kyrgios serving to consolidate the break. Big first serve sets up the forehand down the line winner. Follows it up with an ace down the T to go 30-0 up. A backhand volley winner and he has three game points. Serve and volley - Kyrgios holds.

Djokovic* 2-3 Kyrgios - Big first serve to Kyrgios backhand works for Djokovic. Excellent drop shot from Kyrgios and Djokovic’s attempted backhand crosscourt shot doesn’t cross the net. Sliced backhand from the top seed lands beyond the baseline. Kyrgios earns two break point opportunities as he gets into the rally on Djokovic’s loose second serve and wins the point forcing Djokovic to hit a difficult forehand volley which he can’t. Djokovic saves one break point but then makes a double fault. Kyrgios breaks!!!

Djokovic 2-2 Kyrgios* - A love hold in next to no time for Kyrgios. Typical.

Djokovic* 2-1 Kyrgios - Djokovic’s second service game starts off with a brilliant exchange at the net and it is the Serbian who outfoxes the Australian with a crosscourt backhand shot. Sensational swirling down the line forehand winner from Kyrgios to make it 15-all. Djokovic restores the lead with an ace. Heavy crosscourt forehand from Kyrgios and Djokovic is up 40-15. Djokovic holds as Kyrgios’ forehand return goes flying off the court.

Djokovic 1-1 Kyrgios* - Djokovic gets the return in on wide serve from the Aussie and dictates the rally only to send the final crosscourt forehand wide. A 133mph ace down the T on second serve from Kyrgios - 40-0 up. Here we go, first underarm serve and it is the Serbian who wins the point with a forehand volley winner. Djokovic closes the gap as Kyrgios mishits the forehand but Kyrgios wins the next point to seal the game.

Djokovic* 1-0 Kyrgios - Djokovic serves first and starts with a double fault. Follows it with two big first serves - first down the centre drawing a heavy return from Kyrgios while the second, a wide one, resulting in an ace. Kyrgios wins the first rally of the match as Djokovic sends a forehand wide. Djokovic holds after Kyrgios sends the backhand return down the line long.

6:39PM: Warm-up is done. Let the match (fireworks) begin....

6:33PM: TOSS - Kyrgios wins the toss and elects to receive.

6:30PM: Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have stepped onto the Centre Court.

6:15PM: Will there be a new name on this silver gilt cup today or will Djokovic continue his domination?

6PM: Kyrgios is one of just three players against whom Djokovic has played multiple matches but never defeated alongside Marat Safin and Jiri Vesely, who also have 2-0 win-loss records against Djokovic.

Year Tournament Round Winner Result 2017 Acapulco Open Quarterfinal Kyrgios 7-6 (9), 7-5 2017 Indian Wells Masters Round of 16 Kyrgios 6-4, 7-6 (3)

5:55PM: Records on offer (courtesy ITF Media Notes)

If Djokovic wins:

⦿ He’ll move to within one of Rafael Nadal’s all-time record of 22 Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis

He’ll move to within one of Rafael Nadal’s all-time record of 22 Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis ⦿ He’ll be the first player to win two different Majors seven or more times

He’ll be the first player to win two different Majors seven or more times ⦿ He’ll match Pete Sampras’ record of four consecutive Wimbledon titles

He’ll match Pete Sampras’ record of four consecutive Wimbledon titles ⦿ He’ll move to within one of Roger Federer’s all-time record of eight Wimbledon titles in men’s tennis

If Kyrgios wins:

⦿ He’ll be the first male Grand Slam champion from Australia since Lleyton Hewitt won the Wimbledon title in 2002

He’ll be the first male Grand Slam champion from Australia since Lleyton Hewitt won the Wimbledon title in 2002 ⦿ As World No. 40, he would also become the lowest-ranked and first unseeded Wimbledon men’s singles champion since No. 125 Goran Ivanisevic (Currently, Djokovic’s coach) won the title here in 2001

As World No. 40, he would also become the lowest-ranked and first unseeded Wimbledon men’s singles champion since No. 125 Goran Ivanisevic (Currently, Djokovic’s coach) won the title here in 2001 ⦿ He’ll become the first man to win the title on his Grand Slam final debut since the 2014 US Open – when Marin Cilic won the title on his first Grand Slam final appearance

5:40PM: How Djokovic and Kyrgios have made it to the summit clash:

Round Novak Djokovic Nick Kyrgios 1st beat S. Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 beat P. Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 2nd beat T. Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 beat F. Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 3rd beat M. Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 beat S. Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) 4th beat T. Van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 beat B. Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2 Quarterfinal beat J. Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 beat C. Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5) Semifinal beat C. Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 walkover given by R. Nadal

5:30PM: Djokovic vs Kyrgios is a Wimbledon final not many would have predicted two weeks ago but here we are. For the Serbian, it is the chance to go solo second on the all-time list of most decorated Grand Slam winners in men’s tennis. For Kyrgios, well, this is uncharted territory as before this edition, the Australian has never made it past the quarterfinals of a Major. Live action begins from 6:30PM IST. Stay tuned for all the pre-match build-up.

MATCH PREVIEW

Novak Djokovic has contested 31 Grand Slam finals and faced about every scenario possible in collecting 20 titles. But even he will not know what to expect in Sunday's Wimbledon showdown against Australian showman Nick Kyrgios.

The 35-year-old Serbian, bidding for a fourth successive title, will prepare for every eventuality, but the likelihood is that world number 40 Kyrgios will still conjure up some surprises.

It could be an underarm serve played between the legs on the first point of the match, a tweener drop shot from the baseline on a break point or picking a fight with a fan.

But Djokovic will know that amidst all the theatre and bravado, Kyrgios possesses a lethal range of grasscourt weapons that threaten to end his 27-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon and wrench the title from his grasp.

He will start as favourite, but in their two previous meetings, in 2017, Djokovic did not win a set, did not break the Kyrgios serve and had only one break point.

Djokovic is regarded as the best returner in the game, perhaps of all time, but such is the potency and disguise of the Kyrgios delivery that, if it is firing, the defending champion's patience will be tested to the maximum, and opportunities will be fleeting.

"I guess it's going to be a game of small margins," said Djokovic, who is bidding for a seventh Wimbledon crown.

"His motion for the serve is so fluid and just very quick. He can hit any angle, really. He tosses it forward so he can come in, serve and volley. He puts himself in a great position to be aggressive or to stay back.

"It's tough to read. I haven't practised with him or played with him since the last time I lost to him."

The reason for that is that there was very little love lost between the pair until a sudden thawing of their relationship this year after Kyrgios's public support for Djokovic when he was deported from the Australian Open for not having a COVID-19 vaccination.

Kyrgios once labelled Djokovic a "tool", said he had a "sick obsession" with wanting to be liked and described Djokovic's trademark post-match celebration as "cringe-worthy".

For the first week of the tournament Kyrgios seemed happy to assume his usual role of pantomime villain. He was fined for spitting towards a fan after a first-round five-setter against Paul Jubb, then again for his behaviour in a toxic win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who afterwards called him a bully.

Since then, Kyrgios has shown a game face few believed he possessed -- coming though a five-setter against Brandon Nakashima, then disposing of Cristian Garin without an audible expletive and barely a trick shot.

He got a huge break when Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw ahead of their eagerly-awaited semifinal because of injury, and will now seek to become the first Australian man to win a Grand Slam singles title since close confidant Lleyton Hewitt won Wimbledon in 2002.

The big question now is how will he react to the occasion?

Nerves and adrenaline could ignite the old volatility. But if Kyrgios harnesses the unique shot-making ability that some describe as genius, Sunday could be the day that tennis's enfant terrible becomes the new king of Centre Court.

"I feel like it's the pinnacle of tennis," he said. "I never thought I'd be here. I'm just super proud, and I'm just ready to go. I'm going to give it my all, and we'll see what happens."

- Reuters