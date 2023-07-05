MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Thompson 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Victory against Thompson would make Djokovic only the third player in history after Roger Federer (369) and Serena Williams (365) to have 350 Grand Slam match wins.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 19:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic (left) faces Jordan Thompson (right) in the second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday.
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic (left) faces Jordan Thompson (right) in the second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Novak Djokovic (left) faces Jordan Thompson (right) in the second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Jordan Thompson in the second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Wednesday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match on the Centre Court on the third day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The second-round clash between Novak Djokovic and Jordan Thompson will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could possibly start at 10PM IST.

Second-seed Serbian Djokovic comes into the match after a comfortable 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Argentine Pedro Cachin on Monday. He is on an unbeaten run of 29 matches at the grass Major.

Also, Djokovic has not lost a match on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final. A victory on Wednesday would make the Serbian only the third player in history after Roger Federer (369) and Serena Williams (365) to have 350 Grand Slam match wins.

On the other hand, Australia’s Thompson had to come from two sets down to beat American Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the opening round.

Thompson is looking to reach the third round at Wimbledon for only the second time in his career and it will take something magical from the World No. 70 to beat Djokovic. However, he has shown good form coming into the tournament - runner-up finish at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, second-round exits at Queen’s and in Mallorca.

Head-to-head record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Djokovic and Thompson. The Serbian has lost only once to a player ranked as low as Thompson at Wimbledon when he went down to World No. 75 Marat Safin in the second round in 2008.

