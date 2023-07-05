Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek in second-round action

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic takes on Jordan Thompson in second round on Centre Court on the third day of the 2023 Wimbledon in London on Wednesday.

Top women’s seed Iga Swiatek will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in her second-round match.

The order of play also features a lot of first-round matches which were originally supposed to be held on day two but were eventually postponed due to rain.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for the three main show courts for day three of 2023 Wimbledon:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [11] Daria Kasatkina vs [WC] Jodie Burrage (GBR) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court 1

Men’s Singles, First Round - [3] Daniil Medvedev vs [WC] Arthur Fery (GBR) - 5:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, First Round - [10] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs [WC] Heather Watson (GBR)

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Court 2

Women’s Singles, First Round - [8] Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) leads Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-2

Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - Dominic Thiem (AUT) leads [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-3, 3-4 - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, First Round - [19] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gijs Brouwer (NED)

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [19] Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG) - Not before 9PM IST

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 3

Men’s Singles, First Round - [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Yibing Wu (CHN) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) leads [WC] George Loffhagen (GBR) 7-6(4)

Women’s Singles, First Round - [9] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs Aslan Karatsev - Not before 9PM IST

Court 12

Women’s Singles, First Round - [13] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) leads Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 7-6(5)

Women’s Singles, First Round - [16] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs Jule Niemeier (GER)

Court 18

Men’s Singles, Second Round - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Jaume Munar (ESP) - Not before 9PM IST

Court 6

Women’s Singles, First Round - Anett Kontaveit (EST) vs [Q] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) - 3:30PM IST

Court 17

Women’s Singles, First Round - [17] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

Men’s Singles, First Round - [22] Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - 3:30PM IST

Court 15

Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - Marton Fucsovics (HUN) leads [28] Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-4, 3-1

Court 16

Men’s Singles, First Round - Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Denis Novak (AUT) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles, First Round - [Q] Mirra Andreeva vs Xiyu Wang (CHN)

To be arranged

Women’s Singles, Second Round - [28] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - Not before 9:30PM IST

Men’s Singles, Second Round - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs winner of Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)