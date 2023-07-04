MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Two-time champion Andy Murray sweeps into second round

Former world number one Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title in 2013 before adding a second three years later, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 22:47 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Andy Murray of Great Britain acknowledges the crowd after victory against Ryan Peniston.
Andy Murray of Great Britain acknowledges the crowd after victory against Ryan Peniston. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Andy Murray of Great Britain acknowledges the crowd after victory against Ryan Peniston. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday.

Former world number one Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title in 2013 before adding a second three years later, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Now ranked at 40, and playing with a metal hip, the 36-year-old had too much power and finesse for wildcard Peniston, the world number 268.

“It’s amazing to be back on Centre Court again,” said Murray.

“I started off quite nervously, I was a little bit tentative but once I got a break I played some good stuff. There were good signs.”

He added, “It’s a long time since I felt this good coming into an event as the last few years have been challenging. Hopefully I am fit and ready enough for a good run.”

Once Murray broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set under the roof of Centre Court at a rain-lashed All England Club, there was little doubt over the outcome.

He swept through the second set on the back of three breaks of serve and was 2-0 ahead in the third before Peniston stopped the bleeding.

It was too little, too late for Peniston as Murray broke again for 4-1 on his way to securing his 199th Grand Slam match win.

Murray faces a tougher test in the second round where he will play fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas or former US Open winner Dominic Thiem.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

US Open /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Dominic Thiem

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India (5)1-1 (4) Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 final, Presentation Ceremony live: Sunil Chhetri wins Golden Boot, Golden Ball
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Two-time champion Andy Murray sweeps into second round
    AFP
  3. India wins SAFF Championship with penalty shootout win over Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon uses leaf blowers to dry grass on Centre Court after rain delay
    AP
  5. What Pawan Sehrawat, India’s kabaddi star wants: Virat Kohli’s passion, AB De Villiers’s 360 abilities and Neeraj Chopra freaky fitness
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Two-time champion Andy Murray sweeps into second round
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Federer watching made me nervous, Rybakina says
    Reuters
  3. Alcaraz fires Wimbledon warning to Djokovic: It’s going to be different
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur makes short work of Frech in opener
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Rybakina recovers to race past Rogers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India (5)1-1 (4) Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 final, Presentation Ceremony live: Sunil Chhetri wins Golden Boot, Golden Ball
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Two-time champion Andy Murray sweeps into second round
    AFP
  3. India wins SAFF Championship with penalty shootout win over Kuwait
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon uses leaf blowers to dry grass on Centre Court after rain delay
    AP
  5. What Pawan Sehrawat, India’s kabaddi star wants: Virat Kohli’s passion, AB De Villiers’s 360 abilities and Neeraj Chopra freaky fitness
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment