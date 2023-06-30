Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, chasing her maiden Wimbledon title, will open her campaign against China’s Zhu Lin and could face USA’s Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, as per the draw announced on Friday.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is projected to face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals in what would be a repeat of last year’s summit clash. Rybakina starts her title defense against Shelby Rogers.

World No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was drawn to face Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in the first round and could meet Maria Sakkari at the last-eight stage.

Jessica Pegula is projected to meet Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals.

Five-time champion Venus Williams will face fellow wildcard Elina Svitolina in the first round.

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, who is set to retire after Wimbledon, will begin her final Major with an opening-round meeting with Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini.

