MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is projected to face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals in what would be a repeat of last year’s summit clash.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 14:41 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.
FILE PHOTO: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. | Photo Credit: AP

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, chasing her maiden Wimbledon title, will open her campaign against China’s Zhu Lin and could face USA’s Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, as per the draw announced on Friday.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is projected to face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals in what would be a repeat of last year’s summit clash. Rybakina starts her title defense against Shelby Rogers.

READ - Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title

World No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was drawn to face Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in the first round and could meet Maria Sakkari at the last-eight stage.

Jessica Pegula is projected to meet Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals.

Five-time champion Venus Williams will face fellow wildcard Elina Svitolina in the first round.

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, who is set to retire after Wimbledon, will begin her final Major with an opening-round meeting with Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini.

More to follow...

Interesting first-round clashes
Iga Swiatek vs Zhu Lin
Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina
Sofia Kenin vs Coco Gauff

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

WTA /

Iga Swiatek /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Elena Rybakina /

Jelena Ostapenko

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 3, quarterfinals: Central all out for 239, lead by 299; Ankit Kumar hits fifty as North lead crosses 600
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
  4. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: England trailing Australia by 138 runs; Stokes, Brook at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship Highlights, Final: India beats Iran 42-32 to win eighth title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Djokovic eyes Major No. 24, Alcaraz stands in the way
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Swiatek makes first grass-court semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. Gauff beats Pegula to reach Eastbourne semifinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 3, quarterfinals: Central all out for 239, lead by 299; Ankit Kumar hits fifty as North lead crosses 600
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
  4. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: England trailing Australia by 138 runs; Stokes, Brook at crease
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship Highlights, Final: India beats Iran 42-32 to win eighth title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment