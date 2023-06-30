Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the opening round and could be up against Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of this year’s Wimbledon, as per the draw ceremony announced on Friday.

World No. 6 Rune will take on local wildcard George Loffhagen in the first round.

READ - Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Djokovic eyes Major No. 24, Alcaraz stands in the way

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who is chasing an all-time record-equalling 24th Major, could meet Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the last-eight fixture. The Serbian will begin his title defense against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

The other two projected quarterfinals are - Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud vs Jannik Sinner.

Fifth-seeded Greek Tsitsipas takes on 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in his first round-match with a potential second-round clash with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. Former World No. 1 Murray will begin his campaign against compatriot and wildcard Ryan Peniston.

Medvedev also faces a local wildcard in Arthur Fery in the opening round while French Open runner-up Ruud first takes on French qualifier Laurent Lokoli.

Italy’s Sinner, seeded eighth, faces Argentine Juan Martin Cerundolo first while 2021 finalist Matteo Berretini takes on Lorenzo Sonego in an all-Italian first-round clash.

Last year’s runner-up Nick Kyrgios was drawn to face Belgian David Goffin in the first round.