Thiem, Schwartzman beaten at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES 17 February, 2023 09:55 IST
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action.

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action.

Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman were eliminated from the Argentina Open on Thursday.

Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who is trying to regain his form after falling to 99th in the rankings, lost 6-4, 6-4 to Juan Pablo Varillas.

Schwartzman, the local favorite, was beaten by Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-1, 6-3.

Miralles will play another Argentine, Francisco Cerundolo, in the quarterfinals. Cerundolo beat Jaume Munar 6-2, 6-1.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-3 and will face Varillas next.

In the other quarterfinals Friday, top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Dusan Lajovic and second-seeded Cameron Norrie takes on Tomás Martin Etcheverry.

