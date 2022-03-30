Dominic Thiem tests positive for COVID-19

Dominic Thiem announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"Looks like lately the good news don’t last long … last night after dinner, I started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night. After developing mild symptoms I decided to take a test this morning, which came back positive for COVID-19. Now I have to wait and see how it develops. I'll keep you posted. Thank you all in advance for your support," said the 28-year-old on his social media.