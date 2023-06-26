MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne

Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year and has steadily gone up the world rankings in 2023.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 16:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Rybakina said this week that she was still not 100% physically, due to the lingering effects of the viral illness she picked up during the French Open.
Rybakina said this week that she was still not 100% physically, due to the lingering effects of the viral illness she picked up during the French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rybakina said this week that she was still not 100% physically, due to the lingering effects of the viral illness she picked up during the French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wimbledon champion and world number three Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne on Monday, sparking concerns about her fitness ahead of the year’s third Grand Slam which begins next week.

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year and has steadily gone up the world rankings in 2023.

She was among the favourites for the French Open but pulled out of Roland Garros ahead of her third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier this month due to a viral illness.

READ: Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day

Eastbourne organisers did not give a reason for the withdrawal of Rybakina in a post on Twitter. Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in the round of 16 in Berlin last week.

She told British media this week that she was still not 100% physically, due to the lingering effects of the viral illness she picked up in Paris.

Wimbledon begins on July 3. 

