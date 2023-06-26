MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has “no doubts” he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point and said the country has the power to hold plenty of tournaments.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 12:48 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz with his winners trophy in the locker room after victory against Alex De Minaur of Australia in the Men’s Singles Final match at The Queen’s Club.
Carlos Alcaraz with his winners trophy in the locker room after victory against Alex De Minaur of Australia in the Men’s Singles Final match at The Queen’s Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz with his winners trophy in the locker room after victory against Alex De Minaur of Australia in the Men’s Singles Final match at The Queen’s Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has “no doubts” he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point and said the country has the power to hold plenty of tournaments after the ATP Tour began talks about a potential partnership with its sovereign wealth fund.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi told the Financial Times last week he has held discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.

The report quoted Gaudenzi as saying any potential investors had to respect the history of the sport and work with current stakeholders.

Alcaraz said Saudi Arabia has “the power to have a lot of tournaments”.

RELATED: Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite, says new world number one Alcaraz

“I’ve never played an official tournament over there, and let’s see how it is going to be in the future,” he said after his Queen’s Club win on Sunday.

“But, well, I have no doubts that I’ll play over there in the future.”

Critics have accused the PIF of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation -- “sportswashing” -- as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

While Saudi Arabia has not hosted an ATP tournament several top players including Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka have competed in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event, which held its second edition last year.

Talk of a potential partnership comes after the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit ended a two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and announced an agreement to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

Saudi Arabia has also pumped huge amounts of money into football, Formula One and boxing. Reports earlier this year said Jeddah was among the bidders for the ATP’s Next Gen Finals which features the top Under-21 players.

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

ATP /

Queen's Club Championships /

Saudi Arabia /

PGA Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
  2. Sarfaraz has never been disrespectful towards anyone: Mumbai cricket sources
    Team Sportstar
  3. PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court
    PTI
  4. Joydeep Karmakar resigns as 50m chief coach after ‘zero communication’ from NRAI regarding contract renewal
    Santadeep Dey
  5. India ends Special Olympics 2023 campaign with 202 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite, says new world number one Alcaraz
    AFP
  3. Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open
    AP
  4. Two-time champion Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title
    Reuters
  5. Ostapenko claims Birmingham Open title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
  2. Sarfaraz has never been disrespectful towards anyone: Mumbai cricket sources
    Team Sportstar
  3. PCB chairman election faces delay as two former committee members approach court
    PTI
  4. Joydeep Karmakar resigns as 50m chief coach after ‘zero communication’ from NRAI regarding contract renewal
    Santadeep Dey
  5. India ends Special Olympics 2023 campaign with 202 medals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment