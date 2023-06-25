MagazineBuy Print

Ostapenko claims Birmingham Open title

Krejcikova had sailed into the final without dropping a set with her progress in the English Midlands enough to ensure she will return to the world's top 10 on Monday.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 21:05 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates.
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia celebrates. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Jelena Ostapenko won a battle of two former French Open champions, beating Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 to win the Birmingham Open on Sunday.

Krejcikova had sailed into the final without dropping a set with her progress in the English Midlands enough to ensure she will return to the world’s top 10 on Monday.

But Ostapenko showed no sign of fatigue from her more draining route to the final as the Latvian claimed her first title of the season.

“I played five great matches, this was the only match in two sets thankfully because every match was really tough,” said Ostapenko. “It’s a great preparation for Wimbledon.”

Neither player dropped serve in the first set as Ostapenko finally got the upper hand in a marathon tie-break slamming a forehand winner down the line on her fourth set point.

The 2017 French Open champion then looked on course to cruise to victory in the second set as she led 5-1.

Krejcikova fought back to narrow the deficit to 5-4 but it was too little, too late for the Czech as Ostapenko served out for the title at the second time of asking.

Related Topics

Jelena Ostapenko /

French Open /

Barbora Krejcikova /

Birmingham Open

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

