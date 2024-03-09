MagazineBuy Print

Indian Wells: Defending champion Rybakina pulls out due to illness

The 24-year-old Russian-born Kazakhstani player, Elena Rybakina, won Wimbledon in 2022 and is currently ranked world number four.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 08:22 IST , INDIAN WELLS, California - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action.
FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from Indian Wells ahead of her first match due to illness, tournament organisers said on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce that I will not be able to participate in this year’s Indian Wells tournament due to gastrointestinal issues,” she said.

“Those close to me know how much this tournament means to me and how much I wanted to come back and defend my title.

“I would like to thank all the fans who came out here to support me, and I am sorry they will not get a chance to see me play this year.

“Now I will rest and recover so I can come out and play and compete for my fans to the best of my abilities once again.”

ALSO READ | Indian Wells: Sinner shines, Murray falls in second round

The 24-year-old Russian-born Kazakhstani player won Wimbledon in 2022 and is currently ranked world number four.

She is replaced in the singles draw by lucky loser Kayla Day of the U.S.

Rybakina joins a list of last-minute withdrawals from the tournament, including 2021 champion Paula Badosa, who pulled out on Thursday due to an ongoing back injury.

Three-time champion Rafa Nadal withdrew on the eve of his first-round match on Wednesday, saying he was not ready to compete at the highest levels.

Related Topics

Indian Wells /

Elena Rybakina

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

